Vet Dies After Treating Infected Cat in Mie

MIE, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - A veterinarian in Mie Prefecture has died after treating a cat infected with Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (SFTS), a disease transmitted by ticks and other vectors.

According to the Mie Veterinary Medical Association, the deceased was an elderly male veterinarian who operated an animal clinic in the prefecture.

After treating a cat infected with SFTS, the veterinarian began experiencing symptoms such as breathing difficulties and was hospitalized. He passed away last month. It is suspected that he also contracted SFTS.

No symptoms have been reported among the clinic staff or the cat's owner.

SFTS can be transmitted to humans through tick bites or contact with bodily fluids from infected cats and dogs, causing fever, fatigue, and other systemic symptoms.

Source: TBS

Japan Approves Pension Reform

The Pension System Reform Law was passed and enacted at the Upper House plenary session on June 13th with majority support from the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito, the Constitutional Democratic Party and others. The law includes measures to expand the coverage of employee pensions by removing the so-called 1.06 million yen income barrier, revising the in-service old-age pension system that reduces pension benefits for working seniors, and raising the cap on employee pension insurance premiums for high-income earners.

Holding an Umbrella While Cycling to be Outlawed

Riding a bicycle while holding an umbrella, a practice often seen during the rainy season in Japan, poses significant danger as it becomes more frequent with the arrival of June rains.

Japan Moves to Grant Science Council Autonomy

The Diet has passed legislation to establish the Science Council of Japan as an independent corporation, separating it from direct government control.

Foreign Tourists Seriously Injured in Crash with Tour Bus near Mount Fuji

A car collided with a tour bus on the Fuji Subaru Line near Mount Fuji, leaving six foreign nationals injured. The accident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on June 11th near the fourth station of the Fuji Subaru Line in Narusawa Village, Yamanashi Prefecture.

Family Sues Hospital After Key Found in Throat of Elderly Man

The family of an elderly man who died after a key was discovered lodged in his throat while he was hospitalized in Osaka has filed a lawsuit against the hospital, alleging negligence in handling the object.

Inside Japan’s Adult Video Industry: What You Didn't Know

Japan produces approximately 35,000 adult videos every year, including those streamed online, making it one of the largest adult video industries in the world. (Japanese Comedian Meshida)

Illegal Logging Rife in Hokkaido

Illegal logging linked to construction projects has been uncovered in Kutchan, Hokkaido, with the cleared forest area reaching approximately 3.9 hectares. In the Tasumi district at the foot of Mount Yotei, a person believed to be of Chinese descent and a construction company had been carrying out logging and building activities since at least 2023.

School Boy Shot with Air Gun, Two Teenagers Arrested

Two teenagers have been arrested in Tsushima City, Aichi Prefecture, for allegedly firing an airsoft gun at an elementary school boy riding a bicycle.

Sumiyoshi-Kai Leader and Hong Kong Mafia Allegedly Form Pact

A total of five individuals, including senior figures from organized crime groups, have been arrested on suspicion of reserving a hotel room without disclosing their ties to criminal organizations. Authorities believe the site was used to conduct an alliance ceremony between a Japanese gang and the Hong Kong-based mafia group known as 14K.

Tokyo Police Use Fake ID to Infiltrate Underground Network

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have made the first arrest in Japan using a new investigative method known as "undercover identity investigation," in which officers apply for illegal jobs using fabricated IDs.

Patient Arrested for Stabbing Doctor at Chiba Hospital

A 75-year-old man was arrested on June 5th at a hospital in Chiba City for stabbing a doctor during a consultation. The suspect, Fukoyoshi Nobe, is being held on charges of attempted murder after he slashed a 53-year-old male physician in the neck and other areas with a knife, causing serious injuries.