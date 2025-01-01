Vet Dies After Treating Infected Cat in Mie

MIE, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - A veterinarian in Mie Prefecture has died after treating a cat infected with Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (SFTS), a disease transmitted by ticks and other vectors.

According to the Mie Veterinary Medical Association, the deceased was an elderly male veterinarian who operated an animal clinic in the prefecture.

After treating a cat infected with SFTS, the veterinarian began experiencing symptoms such as breathing difficulties and was hospitalized. He passed away last month. It is suspected that he also contracted SFTS.

No symptoms have been reported among the clinic staff or the cat's owner.

SFTS can be transmitted to humans through tick bites or contact with bodily fluids from infected cats and dogs, causing fever, fatigue, and other systemic symptoms.

Source: TBS