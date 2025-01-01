Host Clubs Face Crackdown on 'Love String' Tactics

TOKYO, Jun 14 (News On Japan) - Police have conducted a large-scale inspection of host clubs in Osaka ahead of the enforcement of a revised adult entertainment business law that strengthens regulations and penalties against malicious practices.

Under the revised law, if hosts attempt to exploit customers' romantic feelings by saying things like "if you don't order, you won't be able to see me," and thereby induce them to purchase food and drinks, such so-called "romantic sales tactics" will be subject to administrative penalties, including business suspensions.

Additionally, if customers who cannot pay their bills are forced into prostitution or compelled to work at adult entertainment establishments to repay debts, criminal penalties will be imposed.

The revised law will come into effect on June 28.

