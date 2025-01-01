News On Japan
Society

Host Clubs Face Crackdown on 'Love String' Tactics

TOKYO, Jun 14 (News On Japan) - Police have conducted a large-scale inspection of host clubs in Osaka ahead of the enforcement of a revised adult entertainment business law that strengthens regulations and penalties against malicious practices.

Under the revised law, if hosts attempt to exploit customers' romantic feelings by saying things like "if you don't order, you won't be able to see me," and thereby induce them to purchase food and drinks, such so-called "romantic sales tactics" will be subject to administrative penalties, including business suspensions.

Additionally, if customers who cannot pay their bills are forced into prostitution or compelled to work at adult entertainment establishments to repay debts, criminal penalties will be imposed.

The revised law will come into effect on June 28.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Mt. Fuji Sets Up Permanent Gate

A permanent gate has been installed at the Yamanashi Prefecture entrance to the fifth station of Mt. Fuji, unveiled on June 13. Authorities hope the new measure will help address the ongoing problem of reckless climbing attempts.

Otaru Redevelopment Plan Effectively Frozen

A former resort area in the Otamoi district of Otaru City has hit a major roadblock in its redevelopment plans. "This is the Otamoi coastline," explained a Ryugu Cruise guide. "There used to be a building here called Ryugukaku, a high-end restaurant. It's hard to believe."

Japan Approves Pension Reform

The Pension System Reform Law was passed and enacted at the Upper House plenary session on June 13th with majority support from the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito, the Constitutional Democratic Party and others.

Holding an Umbrella While Cycling to be Outlawed

Riding a bicycle while holding an umbrella, a practice often seen during the rainy season in Japan, poses significant danger as it becomes more frequent with the arrival of June rains.

Japan Moves to Grant Science Council Autonomy

The Diet has passed legislation to establish the Science Council of Japan as an independent corporation, separating it from direct government control.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Host Clubs Face Crackdown on 'Love String' Tactics

Police have conducted a large-scale inspection of host clubs in Osaka ahead of the enforcement of a revised adult entertainment business law that strengthens regulations and penalties against malicious practices.

Vet Dies After Treating Infected Cat in Mie

A veterinarian in Mie Prefecture has died after treating a cat infected with Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (SFTS), a disease transmitted by ticks and other vectors.

Holding an Umbrella While Cycling to be Outlawed

Riding a bicycle while holding an umbrella, a practice often seen during the rainy season in Japan, poses significant danger as it becomes more frequent with the arrival of June rains.

Family Sues Hospital After Key Found in Throat of Elderly Man

The family of an elderly man who died after a key was discovered lodged in his throat while he was hospitalized in Osaka has filed a lawsuit against the hospital, alleging negligence in handling the object.

Foreign Tourists Seriously Injured in Crash with Tour Bus near Mount Fuji

A car collided with a tour bus on the Fuji Subaru Line near Mount Fuji, leaving six foreign nationals injured. The accident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on June 11th near the fourth station of the Fuji Subaru Line in Narusawa Village, Yamanashi Prefecture.

Inside Japan’s Adult Video Industry: What You Didn't Know

Japan produces approximately 35,000 adult videos every year, including those streamed online, making it one of the largest adult video industries in the world. (Japanese Comedian Meshida)

Illegal Logging Rife in Hokkaido

Illegal logging linked to construction projects has been uncovered in Kutchan, Hokkaido, with the cleared forest area reaching approximately 3.9 hectares. In the Tasumi district at the foot of Mount Yotei, a person believed to be of Chinese descent and a construction company had been carrying out logging and building activities since at least 2023.

School Boy Shot with Air Gun, Two Teenagers Arrested

Two teenagers have been arrested in Tsushima City, Aichi Prefecture, for allegedly firing an airsoft gun at an elementary school boy riding a bicycle.