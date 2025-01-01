Kanako Kojima Suffers Major Facial Injury After Dog Bite

TOKYO, Jun 17 (News On Japan) - Actress Kanako Kojima has suffered a serious facial injury after being bitten by a dog, requiring around 30 stitches.

In an interview, Kojima said: "I still don't fully understand what happened. The doctor who treated me said the wound was about five times deeper than a burn. He told me quite definitively that the scar would likely remain."

The incident involved Kanako Kojima, 49, a former gravure idol and television personality.

In a video filmed the day after the incident, Kojima appeared composed but showed visible signs of surgery around her mouth. The operation involved approximately 30 stitches.

She has since provided updates on her recovery via social media. "The day after the surgery, my lips still felt numb rather than painful. By the eighth day, the swelling around my mouth had subsided significantly, and the size of my lips returned to normal," Kojima reported.

Ten days after the surgery, the stitches were finally removed. Kojima explained: "If the stitches are left in too long, the lines from the stitches can remain indented, so it's better to have them removed early."

Kojima described how the injury occurred: "I was about to take a photo with the dog. It was reluctant to come out of its cage, so the family threw a treat nearby to lure it out. At first, it didn't move, but then it suddenly burst out of the cage and bit my face. It bit me twice."

She emphasized that she does not blame the dog, stating that she remains on good terms with its owner. "I don't think anyone is at fault. It was like an accident, something unavoidable. I'm trying to stay positive."

Experts point out that when someone other than the owner approaches a dog, it is important to observe the animal’s behavior carefully before making contact.

Punk Machida, director of the Center for Behavioral Evolution Studies, explained: "Dogs operate within a hierarchy. If that hierarchy is unclear and a person suddenly brings their face close, it can frighten the dog. With a strong defensive instinct, if a stranger enters its territory, it is not uncommon for the dog to rush forward and bite."

