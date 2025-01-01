News On Japan
Tokyo Ballet Instructor Allegedly Held and Touched Student for 30 Minutes

TOKYO, Jun 19 (News On Japan) - On the morning of June 17th, a man was led by police officers at the Mukojima Police Station in Tokyo, sending a sharp glare toward the cameras. The man was identified as 49-year-old Takeshi Kuratani, a former ballet instructor. He was arrested on suspicion of engaging in inappropriate conduct toward a female junior high school student at a ballet studio he operated in Sumida Ward, Tokyo.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5 p.m. on December 29th, 2024, after a lesson had ended and several students were helping with year-end cleaning. After the cleaning was complete, Kuratani sent the other students home, leaving himself alone with the girl.

Under the pretext of "skinship," he allegedly embraced her and touched her for approximately 30 minutes. The case came to light about four months later when the victim’s mother reported the matter to the police.

During questioning, Kuratani denied the allegations, stating: "I was playing around and tickling, but I do not believe my actions were improper." However, as about ten students were enrolled at the studio at the time, and Kuratani admitted to similar behavior with other students, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police are continuing their investigation into possible additional incidents.

