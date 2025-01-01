Car Collides with Bear in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Jun 20 (News On Japan) - Hokkaido police have released video footage of an accident in Kushiro Town, Hokkaido, where a bear suddenly ran into the path of a car.

The bear, about 1.5 meters long, leapt over a guardrail and dashed in front of the car before the driver had time to react at around 10:00 PM on June 17th. The collision was so intense that the car's hood was severely deformed and no longer drivable.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, was unharmed in the incident, but the vehicle was left inoperable due to the significant damage. The bear, after being thrown from the impact, ran off in the direction it had come from.

Source: FNN