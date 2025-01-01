News On Japan
Society

Fifteen Members Of Dragon Sakura Gang Arrested For Ignoring Red Lights

KANAGAWA, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - Fifteen teenagers aged 15 to 18 have been arrested in Kanagawa for reckless driving, including weaving on motorcycles and ignoring traffic signals. The group, identified as members of the motorcycle gang Dragon Sakura, was seen driving through a busy intersection in Hiratsuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, blatantly ignoring red lights.

Two bikes first ran the light without helmets, followed by eight more, forming a convoy of ten motorcycles in total.

Among those arrested was the gang's leader. Speaking to police, the leader explained, "This is not a team anyone can easily join. You have to fight with existing members and be accepted to get in. We go all out in both fighting and reckless riding."

Dragon Sakura reportedly has about 20 members and was formed two years ago. In June, the Kanagawa Prefectural Police designated the month as a crackdown period on biker gangs, posting messages on social media such as "To biker gangs: You are not welcome in Kanagawa!"

When questioned about their destination at the time of the incident, the teenagers said they were heading to a barbecue, adding, "It felt good because cars moved out of the way and we didn’t have to stop for any traffic lights."

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

International Yoga Day Arrives Early in Tokyo

As the sun rose over Tokyo, the spiritual calm of Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple was matched by the rhythmic breathing of over 2,000 people who gathered to celebrate the 11th International Yoga Day, held on June 21st under the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

Why Japan’s Rice Prices Keep Climbing

The recent surge in rice prices has exposed a critical juncture in Japan's agricultural policy. While the government has begun releasing reserve stocks to address the prolonged spike, prices remain stubbornly high. Based on interviews with wholesalers and others accused of "hoarding," anchor Naomi Trauden investigates the factors behind the crisis.

Ancient Burial Artifacts Discovered In Japan's Largest Keyhole Tomb

A joint research team from Sakai City and Kokugakuin University announced on June 19th that they have confirmed the discovery of several burial artifacts from Daisen Kofun, Japan's largest keyhole-shaped tomb, which is managed by the Imperial Household Agency as the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku.

Nippon Steel Wins Control of US Steel

Nippon Steel has completed its acquisition of US Steel, spending approximately 2 trillion yen over a period of 18 months. Speaking at a press conference the day after the announcement, Chairman Hashimoto emphasized that "profitability and management flexibility have been secured."

Japan Post to Lose License for 2500 Trucks

Japan Post is facing the suspension of approximately 2,500 trucks for five years after failing to appear at a hearing held by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism over improper safety checks on drivers. With no objection raised by Japan Post, the penalty is expected to be finalized as early as June.

MORE Society NEWS

Kyoto Police Battle Electric Scooter Boom

As electric kick scooters spread rapidly and tourists crowd Kyoto’s streets, police are intensifying crackdowns on the growing number of traffic violations.

Car Collides with Bear in Hokkaido

Hokkaido police have released video footage of an accident in Kushiro Town, Hokkaido, where a bear suddenly ran into the path of a car.

What Is Shunga? Japan’s Forbidden Erotic Art!

Now foreign people regard tentacles as just crazy porn from Japan, but it is part of our traditional culture. Look at this painting. This style is called shunga. It was painted by the famous Japanese artist Hokusai in 1840, over 200 years ago. He drew tentacles, and it has a history longer than Canada and almost as long as the United States. (Japanese Comedian Meshida)

Japan's Oldest Water Wheel Begins Operation

Japan’s oldest functioning water wheel, known as the “Triple Water Wheel,” has started operating once again in Asakura City, Fukuoka Prefecture, as the rice planting season begins.

Tokyo Ballet Instructor Allegedly Held and Touched Student for 30 Minutes

On the morning of June 17th, a man was led by police officers at the Mukojima Police Station in Tokyo, sending a sharp glare toward the cameras. The man was identified as 49-year-old Takeshi Kuratani, a former ballet instructor. He was arrested on suspicion of engaging in inappropriate conduct toward a female junior high school student at a ballet studio he operated in Sumida Ward, Tokyo.

Supreme Court Upholds 18-Year Sentence for Doctor in Kyoto

The Supreme Court has finalized the sentence of 18 years in prison for Yoshikazu Okubo, who conspired with a former doctor to carry out an assisted death in Kyoto in 2019 at the request of a female patient suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Host Clubs Face Crackdown on 'Love String' Tactics

Police have conducted a large-scale inspection of host clubs in Osaka ahead of the enforcement of a revised adult entertainment business law that strengthens regulations and penalties against malicious practices.