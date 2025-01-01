Fifteen Members Of Dragon Sakura Gang Arrested For Ignoring Red Lights

KANAGAWA, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - Fifteen teenagers aged 15 to 18 have been arrested in Kanagawa for reckless driving, including weaving on motorcycles and ignoring traffic signals. The group, identified as members of the motorcycle gang Dragon Sakura, was seen driving through a busy intersection in Hiratsuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, blatantly ignoring red lights.

Two bikes first ran the light without helmets, followed by eight more, forming a convoy of ten motorcycles in total.

Among those arrested was the gang's leader. Speaking to police, the leader explained, "This is not a team anyone can easily join. You have to fight with existing members and be accepted to get in. We go all out in both fighting and reckless riding."

Dragon Sakura reportedly has about 20 members and was formed two years ago. In June, the Kanagawa Prefectural Police designated the month as a crackdown period on biker gangs, posting messages on social media such as "To biker gangs: You are not welcome in Kanagawa!"

When questioned about their destination at the time of the incident, the teenagers said they were heading to a barbecue, adding, "It felt good because cars moved out of the way and we didn’t have to stop for any traffic lights."

Source: FNN