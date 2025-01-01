Kobe High School Murderer's 18-Year Sentence Upheld

KOBE, Jun 22 (News On Japan) - In the appeal trial of a former teenager accused of killing a high school student 15 years ago in Kobe, the Osaka High Court rejected the appeal and upheld the initial sentence of 18 years in prison.

The former teenager, now 32, was 17 at the time of the crime. In 2010, he fatally stabbed Shota Tsutsumi, then a 16-year-old second-year high school student, on a street in Kita Ward, Kobe.

During the first trial, conducted by a lay judge panel, the former teenager admitted, "It is true that I stabbed the victim multiple times, but I had no intention to kill." The defense argued that he lacked full criminal responsibility. However, the Kobe District Court recognized both intent to kill and full criminal responsibility, sentencing him to 18 years in prison.

The defense appealed, arguing that the sentence was too harsh. In its ruling on June 20th, the Osaka High Court dismissed the appeal, stating, "The crime was extremely brutal and driven by an utterly unreasonable motive. Even considering the defendant's age at the time, the initial sentence cannot be deemed excessively harsh or unjust."

Shota Tsutsumi's father, Satoshi Tsutsumi, 66, said, "I feel relieved. Honestly, I never want him released into society again. But I also feel that this may be the limit of what can be done."

Meanwhile, the defendant's lawyer stated they will discuss with the defendant whether to file a further appeal to the Supreme Court.

Source: YOMIURI