Naked Man Re-Arrested for Attempted Murder

TOKYO, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - A man who allegedly committed more than 20 crimes and accidents across Saitama Prefecture in April has been re-arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after crashing his car into a motorcyclist in an apparent murder attempt.

Daisuke Nishimura, a 48-year-old unemployed man from Warabi City, Saitama Prefecture, had previously been arrested on charges of breaking into a cram school in Soka City while naked and using stimulants at his apartment on the same day in April.

Authorities believe Nishimura was involved in more than 20 incidents and accidents that occurred one after another on the same day. In one of these cases, police allege that he deliberately rammed his car into a 45-year-old company employee riding a motorcycle on a prefectural road in Midori Ward, Saitama City, in an attempt to kill him.

The victim sustained serious injuries, including broken ribs. Footage from the car's dashcam captured Nishimura speaking at the scene, and based on his remarks, police determined that he acted with intent to kill.

Investigators also suspect Nishimura was under the influence of stimulants at the time.

During questioning, Nishimura denied having murderous intent, stating, "I didn’t mean to kill him, but I hit him." However, when asked about his motive for the series of incidents and accidents, he reportedly said, "I wanted to die, so I caused the incidents."

Source: TBS

Japan Remembers Eighty Years After the Battle of Okinawa

Okinawa Prefecture observed its annual Day of Remembrance on June 23rd, commemorating the more than 200,000 Japanese and American lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa during the final stages of the Pacific War.

Koike Wins Third Term as Tokyo Governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has secured a third term after exit polls indicated a decisive victory, ensuring she will continue leading Japan’s capital for another four years.

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in Seven Years with 500 Meter Plume

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that Shinmoedake, a volcano in the Kirishima mountain range spanning Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, erupted at 4:37 p.m. on June 22, sending a plume of ash 500 meters into the air.

Why Japan’s Rice Prices Keep Climbing

The recent surge in rice prices has exposed a critical juncture in Japan's agricultural policy. While the government has begun releasing reserve stocks to address the prolonged spike, prices remain stubbornly high.

Ancient Burial Artifacts Discovered In Japan's Largest Keyhole Tomb

A joint research team from Sakai City and Kokugakuin University announced on June 19th that they have confirmed the discovery of several burial artifacts from Daisen Kofun, Japan's largest keyhole-shaped tomb, which is managed by the Imperial Household Agency as the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku.

Three Teenagers Arrested for Robbery and Murder in Hiroshima Park

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder after a man was killed in a park in Fuchu Town, Hiroshima Prefecture.

Kobe High School Murderer's 18-Year Sentence Upheld

In the appeal trial of a former teenager accused of killing a high school student 15 years ago in Kobe, the Osaka High Court rejected the appeal and upheld the initial sentence of 18 years in prison.

Kyoto Police Battle Electric Scooter Boom

As electric kick scooters spread rapidly and tourists crowd Kyoto’s streets, police are intensifying crackdowns on the growing number of traffic violations.

Fifteen Members Of Dragon Sakura Gang Arrested For Ignoring Red Lights

Fifteen teenagers aged 15 to 18 have been arrested in Kanagawa for reckless driving, including weaving on motorcycles and ignoring traffic signals. The group, identified as members of the motorcycle gang Dragon Sakura, was seen driving through a busy intersection in Hiratsuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, blatantly ignoring red lights.

Ancient Burial Artifacts Discovered In Japan's Largest Keyhole Tomb

A joint research team from Sakai City and Kokugakuin University announced on June 19th that they have confirmed the discovery of several burial artifacts from Daisen Kofun, Japan's largest keyhole-shaped tomb, which is managed by the Imperial Household Agency as the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku.

Car Collides with Bear in Hokkaido

Hokkaido police have released video footage of an accident in Kushiro Town, Hokkaido, where a bear suddenly ran into the path of a car.

What Is Shunga? Japan’s Forbidden Erotic Art!

Now foreign people regard tentacles as just crazy porn from Japan, but it is part of our traditional culture. Look at this painting. This style is called shunga. It was painted by the famous Japanese artist Hokusai in 1840, over 200 years ago. He drew tentacles, and it has a history longer than Canada and almost as long as the United States. (Japanese Comedian Meshida)