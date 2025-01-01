Naked Man Re-Arrested for Attempted Murder

TOKYO, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - A man who allegedly committed more than 20 crimes and accidents across Saitama Prefecture in April has been re-arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after crashing his car into a motorcyclist in an apparent murder attempt.

Daisuke Nishimura, a 48-year-old unemployed man from Warabi City, Saitama Prefecture, had previously been arrested on charges of breaking into a cram school in Soka City while naked and using stimulants at his apartment on the same day in April.

Authorities believe Nishimura was involved in more than 20 incidents and accidents that occurred one after another on the same day. In one of these cases, police allege that he deliberately rammed his car into a 45-year-old company employee riding a motorcycle on a prefectural road in Midori Ward, Saitama City, in an attempt to kill him.

The victim sustained serious injuries, including broken ribs. Footage from the car's dashcam captured Nishimura speaking at the scene, and based on his remarks, police determined that he acted with intent to kill.

Investigators also suspect Nishimura was under the influence of stimulants at the time.

During questioning, Nishimura denied having murderous intent, stating, "I didn’t mean to kill him, but I hit him." However, when asked about his motive for the series of incidents and accidents, he reportedly said, "I wanted to die, so I caused the incidents."

Source: TBS