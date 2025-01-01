Woman Reports Molestation on Hankyu Train via Chatbot

KYOTO, Jun 24 (News On Japan) - Kyoto police have presented certificates of appreciation to two Hankyu Railway staff members for their prompt response to a molestation report, which led to a swift arrest.

The recipients were Makoto Enmeiji, a 46-year-old station staff member at Hankyu Nagaoka-Tenjin Station, and Airi Kawamoto, a 51-year-old transportation information operator.

On May 28th, a woman who was being molested on a Hankyu Kyoto Line train submitted a message through Hankyu’s AI-powered chatbot service, writing "I am being molested." Kawamoto noticed the message and immediately coordinated with colleagues, while Enmeiji apprehended the suspect as he tried to flee from the station.

Enmeiji said, "I feel I only did what was natural, but I am honored to receive this recognition." Kawamoto added, "I hope to continue doing work that quietly supports everyone’s safety."

This is the first time that a post made through Hankyu’s chatbot service has directly led to a suspect’s arrest.

Source: YOMIURI