Six Arrested over Modified Lamborghini

TOKYO, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - A Lamborghini sports car modified to shoot flames from its exhaust was fraudulently passed through vehicle inspection without proper testing, leading to the arrest of six people including a custom shop owner and a senior inspector.

The illegally altered Lamborghini, a rare model of which only 100 exist worldwide and originally priced at over 50 million yen, had undergone extensive customizations. Among the changes were a modified muffler capable of emitting flames and decorative lighting on the car body—both in violation of Japan’s vehicle inspection standards.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, the incident occurred in October last year. The suspects allegedly brought the illegally modified car to an inspection site in Chiba Prefecture managed by 80-year-old Narita Kunizo, where it was passed without undergoing legally required tests. A false inspection certificate was then issued.

Those arrested include 55-year-old Yamamoto Shinichi, president of the custom car shop, and Narita. All six suspects are believed to have conspired to bypass regulations. During questioning, Yamamoto and others reportedly admitted to the allegations.

Source: TBS