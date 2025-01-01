News On Japan
Society

Six Arrested over Modified Lamborghini

TOKYO, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - A Lamborghini sports car modified to shoot flames from its exhaust was fraudulently passed through vehicle inspection without proper testing, leading to the arrest of six people including a custom shop owner and a senior inspector.

The illegally altered Lamborghini, a rare model of which only 100 exist worldwide and originally priced at over 50 million yen, had undergone extensive customizations. Among the changes were a modified muffler capable of emitting flames and decorative lighting on the car body—both in violation of Japan’s vehicle inspection standards.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, the incident occurred in October last year. The suspects allegedly brought the illegally modified car to an inspection site in Chiba Prefecture managed by 80-year-old Narita Kunizo, where it was passed without undergoing legally required tests. A false inspection certificate was then issued.

Those arrested include 55-year-old Yamamoto Shinichi, president of the custom car shop, and Narita. All six suspects are believed to have conspired to bypass regulations. During questioning, Yamamoto and others reportedly admitted to the allegations.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Death Penalty Carried Out for Killing Nine in Zama

A man convicted of murdering nine people in one of Japan's most disturbing serial killing cases was executed on June 27th. Takahiro Shiraishi, 34, had been sentenced to death for robbery, rape, and murder in a case that came to light in October 2017 after police discovered nine dismembered bodies stored in coolers in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture. It marks the first execution under the Ishiba administration, following an order by Justice Minister Keishu Suzuki.

Over 400 Earthquakes in 6 Days Rattle Tokara Islands

More than 400 earthquakes have been recorded over six days in the Tokara Islands of Kagoshima Prefecture, unsettling residents and particularly affecting children, some of whom say they are now afraid to sleep at night. The seismic activity comes amid renewed volcanic activity at Shinmoedake, which erupted again on the morning of June 26th, straddling the border between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

Saitama Tops National English Rankings for Sixth Year

Saitama City has quietly emerged as Japan's undisputed leader in English education, with its junior high school students ranking first nationwide for six consecutive years. The secret lies in the city’s distinctive approach to classroom instruction.

World’s Largest Butterfly Fossil Found In Shinonsen

A fossil on permanent display at a museum in Shinonsen, Hyogo Prefecture, has been identified as a new species and confirmed to be the world’s largest butterfly fossil.

US Marine Gets 7 Years for Sexual Assault in Japan

A court in Japan has sentenced a US marine to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Okinawa last year.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Six Arrested over Modified Lamborghini

A Lamborghini sports car modified to shoot flames from its exhaust was fraudulently passed through vehicle inspection without proper testing, leading to the arrest of six people including a custom shop owner and a senior inspector.

US Marine Gets 7 Years for Sexual Assault in Japan

A court in Japan has sentenced a US marine to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Okinawa last year.

Police Target Drift Racers

Police have conducted a major crackdown at Yokohama’s Daikoku Parking Area, a popular gathering spot for street racers, uncovering dozens of illegally modified cars and confronting drivers who offered a range of dubious excuses.

Woman Reports Molestation on Hankyu Train via Chatbot

Kyoto police have presented certificates of appreciation to two Hankyu Railway staff members for their prompt response to a molestation report, which led to a swift arrest.

Naked Man Re-Arrested for Attempted Murder

A man who allegedly committed more than 20 crimes and accidents across Saitama Prefecture in April has been re-arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after crashing his car into a motorcyclist in an apparent murder attempt.

Three Teenagers Arrested for Robbery and Murder in Hiroshima Park

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder after a man was killed in a park in Fuchu Town, Hiroshima Prefecture.

Kobe High School Murderer's 18-Year Sentence Upheld

In the appeal trial of a former teenager accused of killing a high school student 15 years ago in Kobe, the Osaka High Court rejected the appeal and upheld the initial sentence of 18 years in prison.

Kyoto Police Battle Electric Scooter Boom

As electric kick scooters spread rapidly and tourists crowd Kyoto’s streets, police are intensifying crackdowns on the growing number of traffic violations.