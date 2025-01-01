China Resumes Import of Japanese Seafood

BEIJING, Jun 30 (News On Japan) - China has announced the partial resumption of Japanese seafood imports for the first time in nearly two years, following a suspension imposed in response to the discharge of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The General Administration of Customs of China stated on June 29th that its independent sampling inspections had found no irregularities, prompting the decision to lift the ban on Japanese seafood imports. However, the resumption excludes products from 10 prefectures in eastern Japan, including Fukushima and Tokyo.

Imports will be allowed from June 29th, but exporters must provide certification verifying the absence of radioactive materials. Additionally, producers and processors must register with Chinese authorities and submit documentation proving food safety.

China initially halted all imports of Japanese seafood in August 2023 after the start of treated water releases from the Fukushima plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company.

In September last year, the Japanese and Chinese governments agreed to move forward with procedures to restart imports. During a summit in November 2023, Prime Minister Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping also confirmed that imports of seafood meeting safety standards would resume.

The Chinese government’s decision, announced on the night of June 29th, appears aimed at improving bilateral ties, responding to repeated calls from the Japanese government and business community for the import ban to be lifted. However, the continued embargo on seafood from Fukushima and other eastern prefectures underscores lingering sensitivities.

Source: テレ東BIZ