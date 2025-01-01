Pokémon and Splash Parade Take Over USJ This Summer

OSAKA, Jul 07 (News On Japan) - Universal Studios Japan is rolling out a packed summer lineup in 2025 with its high-energy “No Limit! Summer Splash Parade” held daily from 11 a.m. Popular characters including Pikachu, Charizard, My Melody, Kuromi, Mario, and Minions will join the parade, thrilling visitors with powerful water sprays from floats and crew members.

The event runs through August 31st.

Exclusive summer-themed food is also drawing attention. At Mel’s Drive-In, the “Crunch Tacos Burger Set” features the crisp texture of tortilla chips with refreshing avocado and lime, delivering a flavorful Mexican-style burger perfect for recharging in the heat.

At night, the park transforms with the “Summer Dance Night with HYBE JAPAN,” where guests can dance to tracks from HYBE artists including BTS and LE SSERAFIM. This nighttime event, filled with music and light, offers a completely different experience from the daytime festivities and runs through August 20th.

In addition, special collaborations include a thrilling VR coaster ride with the hit anime Spy x Family and a mystery walk experience based on The Apothecary Diaries. Both attractions are available through January 4th, 2026.

Source: YOMIURI