Wild Boar Family of Over 20 Piglets Crosses Road in Iwate

IWATE, Jul 08 (News On Japan) - As the sun had fully set around 7:30 p.m., an unexpected obstacle appeared on a mountain road in Takizawa City, Iwate Prefecture: a large family of wild boars.

What initially looked like a pile of potatoes on the road turned out to be a group of adult boars accompanied by about 20 piglets, known as uribō.

Although the first group of piglets managed to cross the road and disappear into the bushes, the crossing wasn’t over. One of the adult boars turned back and began to cross again, prompting the piglets—still tightly bound to their parent—to follow in a hurried second wave.

The person who captured the scene on camera described their reaction while waiting for the crossing to finish: "It was like, ‘Oh my goodness…’ Watching the piglets chase after their parent so desperately—it really makes you say ‘Oh my…’."

In the end, the entire wild boar family made it safely into the brush.

