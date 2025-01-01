News On Japan
Society

Emperor Plays Viola at State Banquet, Celebrates Japan-Mongolia Ties

Ulaanbaatar, Jul 09 (News On Japan) - The Emperor and Empress, currently on an official visit to Mongolia as state guests, attended a banquet hosted by the country’s president and first lady, where the Emperor performed music alongside a traditional Mongolian horsehead fiddle orchestra.

Just before 8 p.m. Japan time, the imperial couple was welcomed by the presidential couple at a hotel in the capital, Ulaanbaatar. The banquet was held in a hall where attendees included individuals who have contributed to Japan-Mongolia friendship and cultural exchange.

In his address, the Emperor began in Mongolian, saying, "Tа бүхэнтэй дахин уулзаж байгаадаа баяртай байна (I am pleased to see you all again)." He continued, "Under the deep blue sky, during this most beautiful season when plants compete to bud and flowers bloom magnificently, I am delighted to visit your country with the Empress."

The Emperor also noted that since his previous visit as Crown Prince in 2007, the number of Mongolian students studying in Japan has quadrupled. Emphasizing the deepening exchange among younger generations, he remarked, "I hope that young people will fully demonstrate their vitality and that our bilateral ties will rise ever higher toward the Mongolian blue sky, Tengger."

During the event, the Emperor joined the Mongolian State Morin Khuur Symphony Orchestra in a musical performance. He played two pieces on his viola, including the Japanese classic "Hamabe no Uta" ("Song of the Seashore"), a personal hobby of his.

This marked the second time the Emperor has performed with the same orchestra, the previous occasion being during his 2007 visit to Mongolia.

Source: TBS

