Two Women Arrested for Stealing 130,000 Yen from Drunk Man’s ATM

TOKYO, Jul 09 (News On Japan) - Two women have been arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police on suspicion of stealing 130,000 yen in cash by using a drunken man's bank card at an ATM in Tokyo's Taito Ward.

The suspects are 43-year-old Kotomi Ushiyama, whose occupation is unknown, and 49-year-old Meimei Go, a Chinese national. According to police, the two are suspected of withdrawing 130,000 yen from a bank ATM in mid-January using a cash card belonging to a man in his 40s.

The man had been drinking in an entertainment district and was approached by a tout who led him to another bar. He later told police he lost all memory of what happened after that. Suspicious withdrawal records appeared in his account, prompting him to file a report with the authorities.

Security footage from the ATM shows Go escorting the man with their arms linked, after which Ushiyama operated the ATM. Police believe the suspects obtained the man’s PIN by asking him directly.

Both suspects deny the allegations, with one stating, "I don’t know anything about it."

Source: TBS