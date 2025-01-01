One-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit by Mother’s Car

NAGASAKI, Jul 11 (News On Japan) - A one-year-old girl died after being struck by a car driven by her mother in Nagasaki City on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. on a street in Kakido 1-chome, when the mother called emergency services and reported that her daughter had been hit by a car.

According to police and fire officials, the child was unconscious when transported to a hospital in the city, where she was pronounced dead approximately one hour later.

Authorities believe the girl's 25-year-old mother was behind the wheel at the time of the incident and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Source: TBS