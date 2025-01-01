News On Japan
Society

One-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit by Mother’s Car

NAGASAKI, Jul 11 (News On Japan) - A one-year-old girl died after being struck by a car driven by her mother in Nagasaki City on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. on a street in Kakido 1-chome, when the mother called emergency services and reported that her daughter had been hit by a car.

According to police and fire officials, the child was unconscious when transported to a hospital in the city, where she was pronounced dead approximately one hour later.

Authorities believe the girl's 25-year-old mother was behind the wheel at the time of the incident and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Source: TBS

POPULAR NEWS

Japan to Tighten Rules for Foreign License Conversion

The National Police Agency has announced a plan to tighten regulations on converting foreign driver's licenses to Japanese licenses—a process known as "gaimen kirikae"—by no longer allowing short-term visitors such as tourists to apply.

Massive Swarm of Dragonflies Terrifies Locals in Fukushima

A sudden swarm of dragonflies blanketed the skies over a residential area in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, stunning local residents and prompting reactions ranging from unease to delight.

Japan Deploys Osprey to New Saga Base

The Ground Self-Defense Force has deployed its first V-22 Osprey to a newly opened base in Saga, with all 17 aircraft to be relocated from Chiba by mid-August as part of Japan’s shift to strengthen defense in the southwest region.

UNESCO Sides with Japan on Gunkanjima Heritage Dispute

Japan’s position on its handling of World Cultural Heritage sites, including Gunkanjima (Battleship Island) in Nagasaki City, has been upheld by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which rejected South Korea’s demand for a renewed review of Japan’s efforts.

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in 7 Years

A major eruption occurred at Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, marking the volcano’s first eruption in seven years. The eruption came as a series of earthquakes continued in the Tokara Islands.

MORE Society NEWS

Two Women Arrested for Stealing 130,000 Yen from Drunk Man’s ATM

Two women have been arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police on suspicion of stealing 130,000 yen in cash by using a drunken man's bank card at an ATM in Tokyo's Taito Ward.

Emperor Plays Viola at State Banquet, Celebrates Japan-Mongolia Ties

The Emperor and Empress, currently on an official visit to Mongolia as state guests, attended a banquet hosted by the country’s president and first lady, where the Emperor performed music alongside a traditional Mongolian horsehead fiddle orchestra.

Man Arrested After Student Injured by Rope Strung Across Road

A part-time worker has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder incident in Habikino, Osaka Prefecture, where a rope was strung across a road, causing a university student to crash and suffer injuries. Surveillance footage captured the entire act.

Unexploded Bomb Found at Former Ryukyu Royal Residence

An unexploded bomb found last month at the former Nakagusuku Palace site in Shuri, Naha City—once the residence of the Ryukyu Kingdom’s crown prince and now undergoing restoration alongside Shuri Castle—was safely disposed of on July 6th.

Wild Boar Family of Over 20 Piglets Crosses Road in Iwate

As the sun had fully set around 7:30 p.m., an unexpected obstacle appeared on a mountain road in Takizawa City, Iwate Prefecture: a large family of wild boars.

Traditional Dance Opens Month-Long Festival in Kyoto

The month-long Gion Festival in Kyoto began with the ceremonial rite known as Kippu-iri no Gi, held in the Nagatakehoko district to pray for the festival's safe proceedings.

Indigo Dye Production Hits Peak Season in Tokushima

The production of sukumo, the fermented indigo dye used in traditional Japanese textiles, is now in full swing in Kamiita, Tokushima Prefecture.