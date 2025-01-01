Five People Injured in Bear Attacks Across Japan

News On Japan
Aomori, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - A series of bear attacks were reported across Japan on November 9th, injuring five people in total, including a man in his 50s who was attacked at around 4 a.m. while preparing for his restaurant’s opening in Sannohe, Aomori Prefecture.

The restaurant owner said, “He was scratched above the nose. There was quite a bit of bleeding. It was shocking.” The man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Around 6 a.m. in Gojome Town, Akita Prefecture, a 78-year-old woman was scratched on the face and arm by a bear at her home. A 50-year-old woman who tried to rescue her was also scratched on the left thigh.

About half an hour later, in Misato Town, an 83-year-old man was attacked by a bear in front of his house and sustained injuries to his face.

In Niigata Prefecture’s Shibata City, a 66-year-old man was attacked around 7:15 a.m. while in his garden and suffered minor injuries after being scratched on his left side.

Local authorities have urged residents in the affected regions to remain cautious and avoid going outdoors in the early morning or at dusk, when bear activity tends to increase.

