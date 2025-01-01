Princess Aiko Visits Imperial Mausoleums Ahead of Laos Trip

TOKYO, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - Princess Aiko, the only daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, paid her respects at the mausoleum of Emperor Showa and other imperial tombs in Hachioji, Tokyo, ahead of her official visit to Laos later this month.

Wearing a gray ceremonial outfit, Aiko arrived at the Musashino Imperial Mausoleum around 10:30 a.m. and slowly approached the tombs of her great-grandparents, Emperor Showa and Empress Kojun. She offered a sacred branch and bowed deeply in reverence.

Her visit to Laos is scheduled from November 17th to 22nd. During her stay, she will make a courtesy call on President Thongloun in the capital Vientiane, attend a state banquet, and take part in a luncheon in the ancient city of Luang Prabang.

This will mark Aiko’s first official duty overseas.

