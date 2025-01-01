Boy Falls to Death From 10th Floor Apartment

SENDAI, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - A boy believed to be an elementary school student died after falling from a high-rise apartment in Sendai City on November 11th. Police said that around 3:20 p.m., the boy, estimated to be in his early teens and living in the same building, was found unconscious in the courtyard of a 15-story apartment complex and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

According to investigators, each unit in the building has a foyer with a window bay next to the front door. The grille on the window of the 10th floor apartment was found detached. Police believe the boy may have been locked out of his home and tried to climb inside through the window when the grille came loose, causing him to fall through the open atrium area.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the fall, including whether the boy was alone at the time and how the grille became detached.