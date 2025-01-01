Aiko Makes First Official Overseas Visit, Arrives in Laos

Vientiane, Nov 18 (News On Japan) - Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, arrived in Laos on her first official trip abroad, completing roughly 11 hours of travel before reaching the capital Vientiane, where she was welcomed with traditional dance at her hotel and greeted those who had gathered by bringing her hands together in a gesture of respect, enjoying the atmosphere without showing signs of fatigue.

A reporter noted that although it is November, Laos is markedly hotter and more humid than Japan, and said Aiko’s program of international goodwill in Vientiane is now under way.

This visit comes as Japan and Laos mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and Aiko was invited by the Lao government for the occasion.

On the schedule today are a courtesy call on President Thongloun, a meeting with the prime minister, and attendance at a dinner hosted in her honor.

According to close aides, Aiko spent the flight diligently reviewing briefing materials, demonstrating her commitment to her first overseas official duty.

Source: TBS