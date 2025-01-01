News On Japan
Aiko Makes First Official Overseas Visit, Arrives in Laos

Vientiane, Nov 18 (News On Japan) - Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, arrived in Laos on her first official trip abroad, completing roughly 11 hours of travel before reaching the capital Vientiane, where she was welcomed with traditional dance at her hotel and greeted those who had gathered by bringing her hands together in a gesture of respect, enjoying the atmosphere without showing signs of fatigue.

A reporter noted that although it is November, Laos is markedly hotter and more humid than Japan, and said Aiko’s program of international goodwill in Vientiane is now under way.

This visit comes as Japan and Laos mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and Aiko was invited by the Lao government for the occasion.

On the schedule today are a courtesy call on President Thongloun, a meeting with the prime minister, and attendance at a dinner hosted in her honor.

According to close aides, Aiko spent the flight diligently reviewing briefing materials, demonstrating her commitment to her first overseas official duty.

Source: TBS

Northern Japan Warned of Heavy Snow and Blizzards

A strong winter-pattern pressure system drove the season’s coldest air across the country on November 18th, making snow and rain more likely along the Japan Sea coast while bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of northern Japan, with temperatures falling sharply nationwide and even areas that see sunshine experiencing a biting northerly wind.

Japanese Embassy in Beijing Urges Citizens to Stay Vigilant

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing urged Japanese nationals in China on November 18th to take extra precautions for their personal safety as the Chinese government intensifies its opposition to Prime Minister Takai’s recent comments regarding a potential Taiwan contingency, prompting the embassy to send a warning email later in the evening.

Japan Is Facing an Unprecedented Surge in Bear Attacks

A reporting team found itself face to face with a bear while investigating the sharp rise in bear-related incidents that has left 13 people dead this year.

Sakurajima Erupts, Sending Plume 4,400 Meters High and Disrupting Flights

Sakurajima erupted in the early hours on October (date not provided in source), sending a plume of ash soaring to 4,400 meters above the crater, the first time it has exceeded 4,000 meters since October last year, with volcanic rocks reaching as far as the sixth station on the mountainside as the volcano continued erupting intermittently throughout the morning and caused ash to fall over Kagoshima Airport, where a thin layer accumulated on aircraft.

JAL Cabin Crew Get OK to Wear Sneakers

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new policy starting November 13th allowing its cabin crew and ground staff who serve customers at airports to wear sneakers during work hours.

Why Saitama Is Overflowing With Local Heroes

Saitama, which drew attention after placing last in the latest prefectural attractiveness rankings, is in fact home to an unexpectedly large number of people dedicated to promoting the prefecture — so many that residents often joke about it.

Sports Car Bursts Into Flames After Losing Control on Yokohama Expressway

A sports car burst into flames on the Metropolitan Expressway in Yokohama on November 16th, with firefighters extinguishing the blaze about 30 minutes after the initial outbreak.

Japan Police Arrest Eight for Selling Fake Gold Bars

A group of eight individuals, including Chinese national and company executive Yang Xiaodong, has been arrested on suspicion of selling gold bars with counterfeit stamps from a major precious metals company and passing them off as genuine, generating what investigators believe was roughly 9.5 billion yen in sales.

Man Stabs Acquaintance, Torches Car on Expressway

A company employee was arrested on November 3rd in Kashiwara City, Osaka Prefecture, after allegedly setting fire to his car on the Nishi-Meihan Expressway, where police later discovered the burned body of a man believed to have been in his 50s or 60s, prompting investigators to consider the possibility of murder in addition to arson.

Tokyo Police Leak Exposes Organized Crime Ties

A senior Tokyo Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of leaking confidential investigation data to members of a decentralized criminal network known as “Tokuryu.”

Man Arrested in Shibuya for Kidnapping Stranger, Allegedly Linked to Foreign Crime Group

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four men, including 41-year-old Daisuke Takehara, on suspicion of confining a man they did not know inside a car in Shibuya Ward. The suspects, including three Uzbek nationals, allegedly deceived the victim and then threatened him for money.

Rifle-Armed Police Begin Bear Control Operations in Northern Japan

Police bear control units were formally deployed on November 13th in Iwate and Akita prefectures, where the number of bear attacks has become increasingly severe, following the recent authorization for officers to use rifles in bear extermination.