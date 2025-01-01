AI Coding Tools Reshape Jobs in Japan

TOKYO, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - A dramatic shift is beginning to unfold in software development as AI transforms programming into an everyday skill that no longer requires specialist expertise, a trend highlighted in a forthcoming set of 2026 technology forecasts compiled by Nikkei BP.

The predictions, scheduled to be released on November 27th, cover fields ranging from management and society to technology and consumer behavior, and were previewed on a television segment featuring Ogasawara, editor-in-chief for IT at Nikkei Crosstech.

One of the most consequential developments identified is what Nikkei BP calls vibe coding, a method of software creation in which generative AI automatically produces programming code based on natural language instructions. In Japanese, "vibe" conveys a sense of atmosphere or rough intent, and the term reflects the idea that individuals can simply describe the kind of application they want to build in everyday language, allowing AI to handle the coding. The approach signals the arrival of an era in which virtually anyone can program.

To illustrate how vibe coding works, developers begin by asking ChatGPT to generate a simple browser-based game, such as a block-breaking arcade title. Within roughly 15 seconds the AI produces a full set of programming code, which can then be copied, saved with the correct extension, and launched as a playable game. When an error appeared in the initial attempt, ChatGPT immediately offered revised code, and a functional version was completed in about five minutes. The demonstration underscored how tasks that once required specialized training can now be performed with minimal technical knowledge.

As these tools advance, the IT industry is bracing for significant structural change. Lower-level programming roles are expected to decline as AI assumes a growing share of routine coding work. In the United States, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has predicted that AI will write half of his company’s code as early as next year, while SoftBank Group chairperson Son has similarly argued that the era in which humans write code is nearing its end.

Vibe coding is not limited to game creation. It can be used to build corporate inquiry forms, website templates, shared team scheduling tools, multilingual applications, and other common digital functions. In Japan, a growing number of companies are beginning to adopt the approach to streamline operations. Ticketing firm Pia, for example, has implemented an AI system capable of vibe coding to automate the registration of vast amounts of concert and event data. Previously, all information had to be entered manually, but the company developed a mechanism using the developer tool Devin to pull and register data automatically.

A representative at Pia said the firm wanted to strengthen its engineering organization despite having only a small in-house development team, describing its pre-AI situation as one in which it would have welcomed any available help. By adopting Devin, the company aimed to boost output and maintain competitiveness. Pia has also used the technology to create a system that automatically assigns seating for theatrical performances. Since introducing Devin, the company reports that development times have been reduced by 20% to 30% over a six-month period.

Executives involved in the rollout say AI components are increasingly becoming integral building blocks of software development itself. They expect the culture of system creation to undergo major change, stressing that companies must continue using AI tools directly if they hope to remain competitive.

With the rapid progress of vibe coding, analysts believe the technology is poised to continue spreading quickly across industries, reshaping how software is built and who is able to build it.

Source: テレ東BIZ