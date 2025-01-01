News On Japan
Web3

AI Coding Tools Reshape Jobs in Japan

TOKYO, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - A dramatic shift is beginning to unfold in software development as AI transforms programming into an everyday skill that no longer requires specialist expertise, a trend highlighted in a forthcoming set of 2026 technology forecasts compiled by Nikkei BP.

The predictions, scheduled to be released on November 27th, cover fields ranging from management and society to technology and consumer behavior, and were previewed on a television segment featuring Ogasawara, editor-in-chief for IT at Nikkei Crosstech.

One of the most consequential developments identified is what Nikkei BP calls vibe coding, a method of software creation in which generative AI automatically produces programming code based on natural language instructions. In Japanese, "vibe" conveys a sense of atmosphere or rough intent, and the term reflects the idea that individuals can simply describe the kind of application they want to build in everyday language, allowing AI to handle the coding. The approach signals the arrival of an era in which virtually anyone can program.

To illustrate how vibe coding works, developers begin by asking ChatGPT to generate a simple browser-based game, such as a block-breaking arcade title. Within roughly 15 seconds the AI produces a full set of programming code, which can then be copied, saved with the correct extension, and launched as a playable game. When an error appeared in the initial attempt, ChatGPT immediately offered revised code, and a functional version was completed in about five minutes. The demonstration underscored how tasks that once required specialized training can now be performed with minimal technical knowledge.

As these tools advance, the IT industry is bracing for significant structural change. Lower-level programming roles are expected to decline as AI assumes a growing share of routine coding work. In the United States, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has predicted that AI will write half of his company’s code as early as next year, while SoftBank Group chairperson Son has similarly argued that the era in which humans write code is nearing its end.

Vibe coding is not limited to game creation. It can be used to build corporate inquiry forms, website templates, shared team scheduling tools, multilingual applications, and other common digital functions. In Japan, a growing number of companies are beginning to adopt the approach to streamline operations. Ticketing firm Pia, for example, has implemented an AI system capable of vibe coding to automate the registration of vast amounts of concert and event data. Previously, all information had to be entered manually, but the company developed a mechanism using the developer tool Devin to pull and register data automatically.

A representative at Pia said the firm wanted to strengthen its engineering organization despite having only a small in-house development team, describing its pre-AI situation as one in which it would have welcomed any available help. By adopting Devin, the company aimed to boost output and maintain competitiveness. Pia has also used the technology to create a system that automatically assigns seating for theatrical performances. Since introducing Devin, the company reports that development times have been reduced by 20% to 30% over a six-month period.

Executives involved in the rollout say AI components are increasingly becoming integral building blocks of software development itself. They expect the culture of system creation to undergo major change, stressing that companies must continue using AI tools directly if they hope to remain competitive.

With the rapid progress of vibe coding, analysts believe the technology is poised to continue spreading quickly across industries, reshaping how software is built and who is able to build it.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan–China Tensions Deepen as Cancellations Surge

Tensions between Japan and China have escalated rapidly following remarks by Prime Minister Takaichi in the Diet regarding a potential contingency involving Taiwan, prompting Beijing to introduce a series of countermeasures including a call for citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan, with the impact already spreading across the Kansai region’s economy.

Oita Fire Brought Under Control

A large-scale fire in Oita City’s Saganoseki district entered its third day on November 20th, and although authorities declared the blaze “brought under control” late in the morning, firefighters continued battling smoldering hotspots across the affected area as a full extinguishment remained out of reach.

Princess Aiko Travels To Northern Laos

Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, attended a luncheon in the ancient Laotian capital of Luang Prabang on November 20th during the imperial couple’s official visit to Laos, where she delivered her second set of remarks since arriving in the country.

Japan Expecting Warm Three-Day Weekend

The three-day weekend beginning on November 22nd is expected to bring mostly clear skies across much of the country as Japan comes under the influence of a high-pressure system, with cooler air affecting only the northern regions on the first day and comfortable conditions likely to continue in eastern and western Japan.

Chinese State Media Attack Japan as Flight Cancellations Surge

China’s Communist Party–affiliated Global Times reported on its front page this morning that it had “demanded a clear explanation from the Japanese side” regarding the discussions held on the previous day, underscoring Beijing’s position that Tokyo must address the issue directly.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

AI Coding Tools Reshape Jobs in Japan

A dramatic shift is beginning to unfold in software development as AI transforms programming into an everyday skill that no longer requires specialist expertise, a trend highlighted in a forthcoming set of 2026 technology forecasts compiled by Nikkei BP.

Young Researcher Explains How Generative AI Will Transform the Future

Generative AI continues to evolve at astonishing speed, raising both expectations and concerns about a future in which machine intelligence surpasses human capability, and according to Shota Imai, a 31-year-old visiting professor at the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology who is emerging as one of the country’s leading young AI researchers, the question now is how closely AI’s value systems can be aligned with those of humans, as breakthroughs since the arrival of ChatGPT push society into uncharted territory.

The Hidden Battle to Lead the Future of AI

Apple’s position in the global race for artificial intelligence is increasingly in focus as questions continue to surface over whether the company has fallen behind Google and Microsoft, and how it compares with Nvidia, now one of the world’s most powerful semiconductor makers.

Gambling in Anime: When Two Cultural Concepts Meet

Gambling stories hit hard because risk strips every mask away.

Grab It or Leave It: How Ethereum and Solana Are Dictating the Rules of Modern Crypto Trading

The kingdom of crypto doesn’t have to be predictable. Ethereum, alongside Solana, challenges the traders' minds and moves toward the bright future of innovation.

SAKANA AI Hits Record Valuation

SAKANA AI, a Tokyo-based company engaged in AI research and real-world implementation, announced on November 17th that its latest fundraising round has boosted its valuation to 400 billion yen, the highest among Japan’s unlisted startups.

Where to Sell CS2 Skins Instantly in Japan: Best Marketplaces Ranked

The global Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) economy has become one of the most active digital trading ecosystems in gaming, with millions of players buying and selling skins every day.

How Wagering Requirements Affect Your Free Spins Wins

Many online casino users often pay attention to bright promotions, tempting banners, and lucrative offers as part of welcome bonuses.