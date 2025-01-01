AI Data Center Overinvestment Debate Intensifies

News On Japan
TOKYO, Nov 24 (News On Japan) - A growing debate over whether major technology companies are overinvesting in data centers has emerged as one of the most closely watched issues in global markets over the past two weeks, as heavy capital spending by Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet triggers fresh questions about profitability, risk management and the long-term sustainability of AI-related infrastructure investment.

While discussions about excessive spending on data centers have surfaced periodically since earlier this year, concerns intensified in early November after Meta announced the issuance of large-scale corporate bonds to finance new data-center infrastructure. Amazon followed with multi-trillion-yen bond issuance of its own, accelerating investor unease that Big Tech may be committing to expansion on a scale that will be difficult to recover through future earnings.

Analysts note that similar alarms were raised in the spring, when Microsoft’s rapid increase in data-center investment briefly pushed its share price downward. Although Microsoft later demonstrated stronger-than-expected cloud profitability, restoring the stock’s momentum, recent market reactions suggest that investors are once again sensitive to the possibility of overcapacity.

At the center of the market’s short-term anxiety is Nvidia, whose earnings announcement was scheduled for release on the evening of November 6th U.S. time. Although Nvidia is the world’s largest listed company by market capitalization and its quarterly results draw global attention, industry specialists argue that Nvidia itself is not responsible for the potential overinvestment problem. Because the company does not build data centers—supplying only the semiconductors used within them—its exposure to investment risk remains limited. The current concerns, they say, relate primarily to the companies constructing the facilities, not the device manufacturers responding to orders.

Capital-expenditure forecasts compiled by market analysts illustrate the divide: Apple and Nvidia appear at the bottom in terms of anticipated outlays, while Meta, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Oracle show steep upward investment trajectories. Apple, in particular, has deliberately avoided the data-center arms race, choosing instead to rely on hybrid models using external AI infrastructure rather than directly competing in facility construction. Oracle, buoyed by demand from OpenAI, has recently accelerated its investment pace.

Meta’s stock has come under especially heavy selling pressure, with the company falling nearly 10 percent following its bond-issuance announcement. Market participants attribute this reaction to two factors: first, CEO Zuckerberg’s remark that it remains uncertain whether the investment will translate directly into profit growth, but that “not investing now would be the greater risk.” Analysts viewed the statement as an inversion of normal capital-expenditure logic, prompting concerns about strategic discipline. Second, investors remain wary after Meta’s earlier push into the metaverse failed to gain traction despite major financial commitments and a corporate name change.

Even so, some specialists argue that technologies dismissed as premature—such as AI a decade ago—can surge once the right market environment arrives. The long history of metaverse-like platforms, including the rise and collapse of virtual worlds such as Second Life in the mid-2000s, is often cited as evidence that cycles of enthusiasm and stagnation repeat until demand eventually aligns.

For now, however, the data-center overinvestment question dominates market sentiment. Investors are watching whether the massive spending undertaken by major U.S. platforms can be justified by future profits—or whether companies like Apple, which has largely stayed out of the infrastructure race, will ultimately be rewarded for their restraint. The outcome, analysts say, will shape the competitive landscape over the next one to two years and could significantly influence the direction of global AI development.

Source: テレ東BIZ

