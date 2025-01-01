News On Japan
Fire Engulfs Pontocho in Kyoto

KYOTO, Nov 30 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out on the night of November 29th in Kyoto’s busy Pontocho entertainment district, prompting a large-scale evacuation as flames spread from one restaurant to neighboring buildings.

According to the fire department, the blaze was first reported shortly before 7:50 p.m., when an employee called emergency services to say that a fire had started on the first floor of the establishment and smoke was rising to the second floor.

Fire crews worked for roughly three hours before bringing the flames under control, but the three-story wooden structure was completely destroyed, and exterior walls of two adjacent buildings were also burned. Police said the restaurant had been crowded at the time, with 50 customers and 14 employees inside, but all 64 people were able to escape without injury. Nearby restaurants also evacuated large numbers of customers and staff, and no injuries have been confirmed so far.

A person who runs a restaurant in the area said the scene escalated quickly, explaining that “when I looked at the window it was pure white, so I asked the customers to evacuate, closed the shop, and rushed outside.”

Police believe the fire started in the first-floor grilling area of the wooden three-story building, where embers from charcoal may have risen into an exhaust duct and ignited something inside. Authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the blaze.

Source: KTV NEWS

Kyoto’s Autumn Leaves Hit Peak

From high above Kyoto, the city’s autumn colors can be seen spreading vividly across the landscape, with trees throughout the area turning a deep, striking red that stands out even from the air.

Bear Attacks Man in Numata Station Toilet

A 69-year-old security guard was lightly injured on November 28th when he was attacked by a bear inside a public restroom located in front of JR Numata Station in Gunma Prefecture.

Chinese Embassy Again Urges People to Refrain From Traveling to Japan

The Chinese Embassy in Japan reiterated its call for citizens to refrain from traveling to the country after issuing a renewed advisory on November 26th, warning on social media that those already in Japan should take extra precautions to stay safe as embassy officials report a rise in requests for assistance from Chinese nationals who say they have faced discrimination since July.

Tokyo Plans Flat 3% Lodging Tax

Tokyo announced on November 26th that it will overhaul its lodging tax system by replacing the current fixed-rate structure with a uniform tax equivalent to 3% of accommodation fees, a move intended to respond to sharply rising hotel prices.

The Harsh Reality of Japan’s Estimated 10,000 Unregistered Citizens

An elderly woman without a family registry was found dead from starvation in her home in Takaishi, Osaka, exposing the severe isolation faced by people who are legally “invisible” and therefore unable to access basic public support. The case highlighted deeply rooted structural issues affecting an estimated 10,000 or more individuals nationwide who, for various reasons, were never entered into Japan’s koseki system.

Tokyo High Court Upholds Ban on Same-Sex Marriage

Tokyo High Court issued a ruling on November [insert month here if needed based on publication timing] that the government’s refusal to recognize same-sex marriage is constitutional, a decision that prompted deep disappointment among the plaintiffs who had argued that the current legal framework violates the Constitution’s guarantee of freedom of marriage.

Tokyo Police Raid Minpaku Operator

Tokyo police carried out a search on a home-share facility and its operating company on Wednesday after investigators determined that the firm continued running its minpaku business on days explicitly banned under local ordinance and then submitted false reports to the authorities.

Kumamoto Begins Cleanup Following 5+ Quake

A powerful earthquake struck the Aso region of Kumamoto at around 6:01 p.m. on November 25th, toppling a residential gate in Aso City and scattering roof tiles across the road, while rockfalls and damage were reported in nearby areas.

20 People Trapped on Japan’s Tallest Ferris Wheel

A Ferris wheel at the Expocity commercial complex in Suita, Osaka, known as the tallest in Japan at 123 meters, came to an abrupt stop on November 25th after a lightning strike disabled its operating system, leaving 20 passengers trapped in nine gondolas until the early hours of the following morning.

Japan Shocked by 'Human Trafficking' of Thai Girls

A Thai girl who was 12 at the time was forced to work illegally at a massage parlor in Tokyo, leading the Metropolitan Police Department to rearrest the store’s operator as investigators continue to examine how the girl was trafficked to Japan.

Stolen Car Plows Into Busy Tokyo Street, 1 Dead 11 Injured

A man believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run that left one person dead and 11 others injured in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward on November 24th was taken into custody as police began questioning him on a voluntary basis.

Fire Engulfs Waste Plastic Plant in Ibaraki

A large fire that broke out late on November 23rd at a waste plastic recycling plant in the city of Bando in Ibaraki has continued to burn for roughly 18 hours, with no clear timeline for containment. The blaze was first reported at around 10:40 p.m. on November 23rd when nearby residents alerted firefighters after seeing flames and smoke rising from the site.