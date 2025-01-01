News On Japan
'Worst in Recent Years' Floods Hit Southern Thailand; Japanese Evacuated in Indonesia

BANGKOK, Dec 01 (News On Japan) - A series of torrential rains have triggered what authorities describe as the worst flooding in years across Southeast Asia, leaving more than 600 people dead and forcing Japanese nationals in several countries to flee for safety. JNN reporters gained access to heavily damaged areas in southern Thailand, where the impact has been severe.

In the commercial city of Hat Yai, streets resembled a vast inland sea after last week’s record rainfall submerged vehicles, homes, and low-lying districts. “Cars swept away by the floodwaters are piled on top of each other and left abandoned,” a reporter at the scene said.

Among those caught in the disaster was Nagayama Satoshi, 61, who was staying in Hat Yai when floodwaters surged up to the second floor of his accommodation. “I truly felt my life was in danger,” Nagayama said. Trapped inside the hotel, he waited as the waters slowly began to recede before eventually evacuating to neighboring Malaysia. “The scariest part was not knowing what was going to happen, especially when I couldn’t communicate clearly,” he said.

Thailand’s government reports that 170 people have died in the southern region alone. Hospitals have also been forced to suspend admissions after medical equipment was inundated, with some ambulances unable to drop off injured patients. “Excuse us! Someone has been electrocuted—please clear the way!” rescuers shouted as they attempted to navigate flooded access routes, only to turn back when the path became impassable.

“Everything has been destroyed—it was like a tsunami,” said Warakit, 63, who runs a local massage shop that was completely submerged. Economic losses are estimated to reach 120 billion yen.

Higuchi Daiki, a Japanese manager with the local professional football club Songkhla FC, said his home was spared but the temporary training stadium used by the team was flooded. “The situation is far worse than I imagined. But with matches starting soon, we talked during yesterday’s training restart about showing our determination on the pitch so we can encourage those who are suffering,” Higuchi said.

In Indonesia’s Sumatra Island, 502 people have been confirmed dead. Eight Japanese nationals had been stranded in isolated areas, but seven were evacuated on December 1st, while one chose to remain locally based on personal wishes.

Source: TBS

