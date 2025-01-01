News On Japan
AI Takes Center Stage at Robot Exhibition

TOKYO, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - Japan’s largest robotics exhibition, the 2025 International Robot Exhibition, opened at Tokyo Big Sight on December 3rd, bringing together a broad spectrum of cutting-edge technologies ranging from humanoid units to AI-powered industrial machines as 673 companies from Japan and abroad showcased the latest in robotics innovation.

Organized by the Japan Robot Association and the Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun and held once every two years, the event marks its 26th edition under the theme “Robotics for a Sustainable Society” and will run through December 6th.

Source: Kyodo

Toyota Launches First New Supercar in 17 Years

Toyota unveiled its new GR GT supercar on December 5th at Woven City, the next-generation technology testbed located in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, marking the model’s world debut as the automaker targets a release around 2027, positioning the vehicle as the pinnacle of its GR sports-car lineup and its first true supercar since the Lexus LFA launched in 2010.

Eel Regulation Dropped After Japan Opposition

The proposal to strengthen regulations on international eel trade has been formally shelved, marking a result in line with the position pushed by Japan and several other countries.
EU member states and others had called for tighter controls on all eel transactions under the Washington Convention, citing global resource depletion and the need for stronger international oversight. However, Japan countered that the Japanese eel faces no imminent risk of extinction and opposed the measure.

Tsukiji Outer Market Urges Tourists to Stay Away in December

Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market has taken the unusual step of asking tourists not to visit in December as operators move to prevent crowd-related accidents during the busy year-end shopping season, with local officials also confirming that Shibuya’s New Year’s Eve countdown will be canceled for the sixth consecutive year.

Abe Akie Makes First Court Appearance

Abe Akie appeared at the Nara District Court on December 3rd for the lay judge trial of the shooting that killed former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, marking the first time she has attended proceedings in person. Akie arrived in the courtroom shortly after 1 p.m. wearing a navy jacket and bowed toward the gallery as she entered, while the court continued a scheduled witness examination of Sakurai Yoshihide, a religious scholar and specially appointed professor at Hokkaido University.

Chinese Man Arrested in Tokyo DisneySea Knife Incident

Police have arrested a man in his 30s after he allegedly entered a banquet hall at Hotel MiraCosta inside Tokyo DisneySea on December 1st while carrying what appeared to be a knife before fleeing the scene, with authorities locating him the following day in Kawasaki City.

Osaka Teen Arrested for Cyberattack Using AI Tool

A 17-year-old high school student living in Osaka has been arrested for a cyberattack on the popular internet café chain Kaikatsu CLUB, with investigators finding that he misused ChatGPT to help create the program used in the intrusion.

Will AI-Driven Markets Push Gold Prices Higher?

Gold prices are drawing growing attention as expectations rise that the market could once again set new highs, with major financial institutions projecting in their 2026 outlooks that the metal will surpass its previous record of 4,381 dollars per troy ounce and potentially break through the 5,000-dollar mark.

Japan Is Set To Merge Crypto With Traditional Banking

Japan has become a shorthand for innovation and high-tech culture. In 2000, Sumimoto Bank became part of a historic moment in finance: the launch of the first-ever online banking system.

First Perpetual Sui DEX Raised $2.8M: How HyperSui Can Push Sui to $7

While the market is unstable by the end of 2025, Sui continues to be one of the fastest-growing Layer-1 ecosystems.

MVP & AI Chatbots: The Smart Startup Duo

Launching a new digital product can feel like navigating a minefield. You have a groundbreaking idea, but the path from concept to a successful market launch is filled with risks.

2026年に注目の信頼できる取引ブローカー一覧

高度に発展したグローバル取引環境のもと、トレーダーは取引相手となるブローカーに対してより慎重になっています。

Japanese Wife Describes Life With Her 'AI Husband'

A 41-year-old woman who says her love “defies logic” spoke about her married life with an “AI husband,” explaining how she communicates with him entirely through a screen as she shops on a recent outing with the partner she married last month