AI Takes Center Stage at Robot Exhibition

TOKYO, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - Japan’s largest robotics exhibition, the 2025 International Robot Exhibition, opened at Tokyo Big Sight on December 3rd, bringing together a broad spectrum of cutting-edge technologies ranging from humanoid units to AI-powered industrial machines as 673 companies from Japan and abroad showcased the latest in robotics innovation.
Organized by the Japan Robot Association and the Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun and held once every two years, the event marks its 26th edition under the theme “Robotics for a Sustainable Society” and will run through December 6th.
Source: Kyodo