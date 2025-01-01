News On Japan
Tokyo Quake Scenario Projects Up to 18,000 Deaths

TOKYO, Dec 06 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government is preparing to release a new damage projection for a major earthquake striking directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area by the end of the year, and interviews with officials familiar with the assessment indicate that in the worst-case scenario the death toll could reach 18,000, while economic losses are estimated at 83 trillion yen.

The previous plan compiled in 2015 set a goal of cutting the number of fatalities in half over a ten-year period, but the latest projection suggests the government is unlikely to achieve that target.

Source: TBS

