Yokohama Teacher Arrested for Seventh Time in Teacher Group Voyeurism Case

YOKOHAMA, Dec 08 (News On Japan) - A former elementary school teacher in Yokohama City has been arrested for the seventh time in connection with a voyeurism case involving a group of teachers.

Fumiya Kosemura (37), a former elementary school teacher in Yokohama City, was re-arrested on suspicion of non-consensual indecent assault, among other charges.

Police allege that Kosemura, between last year and this year, engaged in indecent acts at a facility in Kanagawa Prefecture, causing a girl under the age of 13 to touch his body, and then filming the acts to produce child pornography.

Kosemura has stated in his testimony that while he does not recall some parts, "there is no mistake that I committed indecent acts and filmed them."

This marks the seventh arrest for Kosemura, who has already been indicted six times on charges including voyeurism for secretly filming girls' underwear, with his trials already underway.

Source: Nagoya TV News