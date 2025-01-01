Human Washing Machine for Elderly Debuts

News On Japan
OSAKA, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - Osaka City–based developers have unveiled a new model of their elderly care bathing device on display at an announcement event, presenting an upgraded version of the Future Human Washing Machine that drew attention at the Healthcare Pavilion of the Osaka–Kansai Expo.

The system has been redesigned specifically for nursing homes as part of efforts to bring the technology into everyday social use.

At the event, Science Holdings chairman Aoyama said the company hopes to contribute to an aging society by offering a device that can ease the strain on caregiving staff, explaining that the new version represents a social-implementation model tailored for care facilities.

The updated design shifts away from the previous egg-shaped unit to a more elongated bathtub-like structure. A door located on the side allows users to enter and exit safely, lowering the risk of falls among elderly residents when bathing.

Because users need only immerse themselves in the tub for dirt to be removed, the device also reduces the physical burden on staff who would otherwise need to provide hands-on washing.

Aoyama noted that the new design eliminates the need for washing as a task itself, allowing a single caregiver to simply supervise, which he said will help alleviate staffing shortages and significantly reduce labor demands.

Orders are already being accepted, with the price set at 1.45 million yen per unit, excluding installation costs. The company plans to begin shipments from March next year.

