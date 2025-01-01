News On Japan
Web3

Japan Approves First-Ever AI Basic Plan

TOKYO, Dec 19 (News On Japan) - Japan on December 19th approved its first-ever basic plan for artificial intelligence, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi vowing to pursue the strategic development of AI while emphasizing reliability as a core Japanese value.

“Our country will strategically develop AI that leverages the high-quality data Japan possesses and embodies the value of trustworthiness,” Takaichi said. “Now is the time to launch a counteroffensive through close cooperation between the public and private sectors.”

The government said the plan is intended to promote the comprehensive use of AI across Japanese society to address a wide range of challenges, positioning the technology as a central pillar of future economic and social policy.

Takaichi also instructed relevant ministers to work toward holding an “AI Summit” in Japan at an early date, signaling Tokyo’s intention to play a leading role in shaping international discussions on artificial intelligence governance and development.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Kyoto Hotels Drop to 3,000-Yen Nights as Chinese Travel Slows

Hotels in major tourist destinations are beginning to change as China’s call for restraint on travel to Japan reduces the number of group tours, with some Kyoto properties now offering rooms for as little as 3,000 yen per night, a level that would have been unthinkable during the recent inbound tourism boom.

Finnish Prime Minister Apologizes Over Slant-Eye Pose

Finland’s prime minister has apologized to Japan, China and South Korea after photographs posted by Finnish lawmakers featuring a so-called “slant-eye” gesture were widely criticized as discriminatory toward Asians.

Experts Warn Hokkaido Kelp May Vanish

With just over two weeks remaining in 2025, preparations are in full swing for osechi, the elaborately prepared New Year’s dishes that line Japanese dining tables each year, but few may realize that one of osechi’s most essential ingredients is now facing an unprecedented crisis. Experts are issuing stark warnings that, at a realistic level, kelp could disappear from Hokkaido by the end of this century, raising concerns that extend far beyond holiday cuisine and into the very foundations of Japanese food culture.

Tokyo Surpasses New York to Become the World’s Second-Ranked City

Tokyo has climbed to second place in the Global Power City Index, overtaking New York for the first time and ending a nine-year run in third place, according to the latest ranking released on December 17th. The index evaluates 48 major cities worldwide across six fields, including economy, cultural interaction, accessibility and livability, using a total of 72 indicators. Tokyo posted sharp gains in areas such as the number of foreign visitors and the richness of its nightlife under the cultural interaction category, while ranking first globally for the sheer number of restaurants in the livability category.

Sixteen Japanese Detained in Southern Cambodia

Japanese nationals were detained by local authorities on December 11th in a facility believed to be a hub for special fraud schemes in the southern Cambodian city of Sihanoukville, according to information conveyed to the Japanese embassy in Phnom Penh.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

Japan Approves First-Ever AI Basic Plan

Japan on December 19th approved its first-ever basic plan for artificial intelligence, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi vowing to pursue the strategic development of AI while emphasizing reliability as a core Japanese value.

The Invisible Work: Why Strong DevOps Practices Make or Break Digital Platforms

In today’s fast-paced digital economy, organizations often measure success by visible metrics such as user engagement, conversion rates, and platform uptime.

How Computerized Innovativeness Is Changing Planning Experiences in Compliance, Security & Proficient Industries

In today's rapidly advancing learning environment, providers face the enduring challenge of delivering content that is not only compliant and correct but also locks in, down to the details, and critical.

Next-Generation Taxi Hub Uses AI Dispatch

A next-generation taxi depot has opened in Morinomiya, Osaka, an area undergoing large-scale redevelopment, marking a bid to help Japan catch up in AI-driven dispatch and autonomous driving.

AI Creates One-of-a-Kind Business Card for Fans

Bikkuriman, the collectible sticker series that once became a nationwide craze, is launching a new collaboration with generative AI as Lotte prepares to mark the 40th anniversary of its popular Devil-Versus-Angel line.

Gackt Warns Against Blind Reliance on AI

Gackt updated his X account on December 13th to issue a pointed warning about the way people interact with artificial intelligence, arguing that excessive dependence on automated systems is eroding basic judgment.

Street Fashion Trends in Asia: How Youth Culture is Shaping Style in Cities Like Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo

Asian street fashion is evolving fast as young creators redefine style in Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Understanding the Landscape of Modern Gaming Experiences

The gaming world has evolved into a vibrant ecosystem, offering players and developers a wide spectrum of experiences.