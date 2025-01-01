Japan Approves First-Ever AI Basic Plan

TOKYO, Dec 19 (News On Japan) - Japan on December 19th approved its first-ever basic plan for artificial intelligence, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi vowing to pursue the strategic development of AI while emphasizing reliability as a core Japanese value.

“Our country will strategically develop AI that leverages the high-quality data Japan possesses and embodies the value of trustworthiness,” Takaichi said. “Now is the time to launch a counteroffensive through close cooperation between the public and private sectors.”

The government said the plan is intended to promote the comprehensive use of AI across Japanese society to address a wide range of challenges, positioning the technology as a central pillar of future economic and social policy.

Takaichi also instructed relevant ministers to work toward holding an “AI Summit” in Japan at an early date, signaling Tokyo’s intention to play a leading role in shaping international discussions on artificial intelligence governance and development.

Source: TBS