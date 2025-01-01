News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Rapidus Unveils New Glass-Based Semiconductor Substrate

TOKYO, Dec 20 (News On Japan) - Rapidus President Koike has unveiled what the company says is the world’s first next-generation semiconductor substrate measuring 600 millimeters on each side, marking a significant step forward for Japan’s emerging chipmaker.

The newly developed substrate, which uses glass as its base material, can accommodate and be cut into more than ten times the number of AI-focused semiconductors compared with conventional substrates, a feature expected to dramatically improve production efficiency.

Rapidus plans to further advance the development of cost-competitive semiconductor substrates, with the aim of leveraging the technology to secure major customers in 2026 as global demand for high-performance AI chips continues to expand.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Suspect Admits Intent to Kill Several HKT Members

A man arrested in connection with the stabbing of two people in Fukuoka has told investigators that he intended to kill multiple members of the idol group HKT, according to sources close to the investigation.

Rapidus Unveils New Glass-Based Semiconductor Substrate

Rapidus President Koike has unveiled what the company says is the world’s first next-generation semiconductor substrate measuring 600 millimeters on each side, marking a significant step forward for Japan’s emerging chipmaker.

Kyoto Hotels Drop to 3,000-Yen Nights as Chinese Travel Slows

Hotels in major tourist destinations are beginning to change as China’s call for restraint on travel to Japan reduces the number of group tours, with some Kyoto properties now offering rooms for as little as 3,000 yen per night, a level that would have been unthinkable during the recent inbound tourism boom.

Experts Warn Hokkaido Kelp May Vanish

With just over two weeks remaining in 2025, preparations are in full swing for osechi, the elaborately prepared New Year’s dishes that line Japanese dining tables each year, but few may realize that one of osechi’s most essential ingredients is now facing an unprecedented crisis. Experts are issuing stark warnings that, at a realistic level, kelp could disappear from Hokkaido by the end of this century, raising concerns that extend far beyond holiday cuisine and into the very foundations of Japanese food culture.

Tokyo Surpasses New York to Become the World’s Second-Ranked City

Tokyo has climbed to second place in the Global Power City Index, overtaking New York for the first time and ending a nine-year run in third place, according to the latest ranking released on December 17th. The index evaluates 48 major cities worldwide across six fields, including economy, cultural interaction, accessibility and livability, using a total of 72 indicators. Tokyo posted sharp gains in areas such as the number of foreign visitors and the richness of its nightlife under the cultural interaction category, while ranking first globally for the sheer number of restaurants in the livability category.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

H3 Rocket Launch Halted Seconds Before Liftoff

The launch of Japan’s H3 Rocket No. 8 was aborted just seconds before liftoff on December 17th at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture after an abnormality was detected in ground equipment, prompting an automatic halt to the countdown 17 seconds before launch.

Experts Warn Hokkaido Kelp May Vanish

With just over two weeks remaining in 2025, preparations are in full swing for osechi, the elaborately prepared New Year’s dishes that line Japanese dining tables each year, but few may realize that one of osechi’s most essential ingredients is now facing an unprecedented crisis. Experts are issuing stark warnings that, at a realistic level, kelp could disappear from Hokkaido by the end of this century, raising concerns that extend far beyond holiday cuisine and into the very foundations of Japanese food culture.

Human Washing Machine for Elderly Debuts

Osaka City–based developers have unveiled a new model of their elderly care bathing device on display at an announcement event, presenting an upgraded version of the Future Human Washing Machine that drew attention at the Healthcare Pavilion of the Osaka–Kansai Expo.

Nobel-Winning MOF Captures Gas, Imagination

A new material known as metal-organic frameworks, or MOF, developed by Kyoto University’s special professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, has been thrust into the global spotlight after Kitagawa was selected for this year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry, drawing renewed attention to its potential applications across industry.

How Parasitic Ants Seize Colonies by Forcing Workers to Kill the Queen

A report in an academic paper by ant experts describes how worker ants that normally protect their mother, maintain the nest and raise larvae can, at a certain moment, suddenly turn on the queen who gave birth to them, tearing her apart and ultimately killing her.

7 Reasons Buying Kratom In Bulk Is A Better Choice

If you are also a fellow Kratom enthusiast, then we bet you probably restock on your favorite Kratom products quite often.

Bridging Technology and Wellness: The Power of Multimedia in Health Education

In an age marked by rapid technological advancement and ever-evolving media trends, holistic health education has found a powerful ally in digital storytelling.

Osaka Tests Shinkansen Backup Hub

The three JR companies operating the Tokaido, Sanyo, and Kyushu Shinkansen demonstrated on December 6th how they would switch train control to a secondary command center in Osaka if a major earthquake or other large-scale disaster rendered the main command facility in Tokyo unusable.