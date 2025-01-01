Rapidus Unveils New Glass-Based Semiconductor Substrate

TOKYO, Dec 20 (News On Japan) - Rapidus President Koike has unveiled what the company says is the world’s first next-generation semiconductor substrate measuring 600 millimeters on each side, marking a significant step forward for Japan’s emerging chipmaker.

The newly developed substrate, which uses glass as its base material, can accommodate and be cut into more than ten times the number of AI-focused semiconductors compared with conventional substrates, a feature expected to dramatically improve production efficiency.

Rapidus plans to further advance the development of cost-competitive semiconductor substrates, with the aim of leveraging the technology to secure major customers in 2026 as global demand for high-performance AI chips continues to expand.

Source: テレ東BIZ