Why Bears Are Pushing Closer to Japan's Towns

KYOTO, Dec 27 (News On Japan) - Wild animals are moving ever closer to human living areas, with unexpected encounters now becoming a daily reality across parts of Japan.

In July, reporters visited Tawara Town in Kyoto Prefecture after a series of unusual incidents revealed a growing disconnect between people and wildlife. Residents found their car side mirrors repeatedly torn off, with more than 150 cases reported in a short period. Locals said monkeys were responsible, grabbing mirrors and carrying them away. “They pull them off and take them,” one resident said, adding that the animals appeared unusually bold.

To understand the behavior, researchers conducted tests at a zoo. The monkeys were found to be reacting to their reflections, mistaking them for rivals. After attacking and “defeating” what they saw in the mirror, the behavior became habitual. Despite countermeasures by local authorities, the damage has continued.

Similar changes in monkey behavior have been reported elsewhere. In Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, residents say monkeys now roam freely through residential areas, enter homes, and raid crops. Locals described sightings of monkeys climbing rooftops and even entering Buddhist altars. During peak tourist season near Kinosaki Onsen, the animals have been seen moving along roads and rooftops, startling visitors.

City officials say monkey sightings have risen sharply over the past decade. Last year alone, 42 cases were confirmed, the highest on record. Patrols are conducted twice daily to prevent animals from entering residential zones, yet encounters continue. During one patrol, reporters witnessed monkeys moving across rooftops and staring down at people below.

In response, Toyooka introduced a new measure this year: a large trap designed specifically for monkeys. The structure, resembling a small house, uses slippery aluminum panels to prevent escape once animals enter. Food such as fruit is placed inside as bait. Although the trap has been in operation since December, no captures have yet been reported.

Experts say the underlying cause is the gradual depopulation of rural areas. As farmland is abandoned and homes stand empty, wildlife finds food and shelter with little human interference. “For animals, these areas are becoming comfortable places to live,” one specialist explained. “They are no longer afraid of humans.”

The situation is not limited to monkeys. Bears have also begun appearing in unprecedented numbers. As of December 5, bear-related injuries nationwide had reached 13, the highest figure on record. In Kyoto Prefecture, hunting teams have been placed on alert after repeated sightings.

At a controlled hunting area, experienced hunters noted that bears are no longer hibernating as they once did. Warmer temperatures and steady food supplies have shortened or eliminated their winter dormancy. “If there’s food, they don’t hibernate,” one hunter explained, pointing to climate change as a key factor.

To better understand bear behavior, reporters visited a bear sanctuary in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, home to around 120 Asiatic black bears. The facility has been operating since 1976 and allows close observation of the animals. Staff explained that bears are omnivorous, highly intelligent, and possess extraordinary strength and speed, capable of running up to 40 kilometers per hour. Their sense of smell is estimated to be eight times stronger than that of dogs.

Despite their fearsome reputation, caretakers emphasized that bears are naturally timid. “They attack to protect themselves or their cubs, not because they want to harm people,” one handler said.

In Kyoto’s Kizugawa area, where bears were previously unknown, sightings began earlier this year. More than 60 reports have been logged so far. Elementary school children now wear bells while commuting, and monitoring cameras have been installed across the region. Drone surveys using thermal imaging have also been deployed to locate animals, revealing large populations of deer in nearby mountains, another factor attracting predators.

Experts say depopulation and aging communities are creating ideal conditions for wildlife. Abandoned farmland, overgrown vegetation, and a lack of human activity have turned once-managed areas into natural feeding grounds. In Hyogo Prefecture, authorities have begun implanting microchips in captured bears before releasing them, allowing officials to track movements and control population growth.

Researchers warn that without coordinated action, the situation will worsen. Some estimates suggest Japan’s bear population could double within five years. Specialists are calling for stronger management policies, including habitat control, electric fencing, and long-term wildlife monitoring.

“The problem is no longer isolated incidents,” one expert said. “Human activity has retreated, and animals are filling the gap. Unless action is taken now, conflicts will only increase.”

As Japan’s rural landscapes continue to change, the line between human settlements and wildlife territory is rapidly disappearing, raising urgent questions about how coexistence can be maintained in the years ahead.

Source: KTV NEWS

