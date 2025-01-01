Thai Girl Forced to Work at Tokyo Massage Parlor Returns Home

TOKYO, Dec 27 (News On Japan) - A Thai girl who was 12 years old at the time and had been illegally made to work at a massage parlor in Tokyo has departed from Narita Airport for Thailand, according to police.

The case involves Masayuki Hosono, 52, who operated a massage shop in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward and has been charged with violating the Child Welfare Act and other offenses for forcing the Thai national to work illegally.

According to Thai government officials, the girl left Narita Airport for Thailand on the morning of December 27. After returning home, she is expected to be placed under the protection of Thai authorities.

The girl came to Japan in June with her 29-year-old mother and was allegedly forced to provide sexual services at a private-room massage parlor, where she is believed to have served around 70 customers.

In September, the girl sought help on her own at the Tokyo Regional Immigration Services Bureau and was taken into protective custody by relevant authorities. She reportedly said, “I wanted to go back to Thailand, but I couldn’t tell my mother. I thought my family wouldn’t be able to survive unless I worked, so I endured it.”

The girl’s mother was arrested by Thai police on December 23 on suspicion of human trafficking and related offenses, including introducing her daughter to the Tokyo massage shop and having her provide sexual services.

According to investigators, the mother stated that her daughter would not listen to her and that she felt unable to control her, leading her to send the girl to work at the massage parlor. She has partially denied the charges, claiming she was unaware that her actions were illegal, and Thai police are continuing their investigation.

