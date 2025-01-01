News On Japan
67‑Vehicle Crash on Kan‑Etsu Expressway Leaves Two Dead, 26 Injured

GUNMA, Dec 28 (News On Japan) - A multiple‑vehicle collision involving 67 cars and trucks on the Kan‑Etsu Expressway in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture left two people dead and 26 others injured in snowy conditions on the evening of December 26. The prefectural highway traffic police said the chain‑reaction crash began around 7:30 p.m. when a large truck collided with a midsize truck that had stopped sideways along the snow‑covered downward lane near the Minakami Interchange, causing following vehicles to skid on the frozen road surface and crash into one another over about 300 metres of roadway.

Of the two who died, one was identified as 77‑year‑old Miyuki Wakita from Tokyo’s Chofu area, who was riding in the back seat of a passenger car, the police said. A charred body was later recovered from the driver’s seat of a large truck that burned in the aftermath. Twenty vehicles caught fire, and firefighters took several hours to extinguish the blaze.

Among the 26 injured, five were reported to be in serious condition. At the time of the crash, a heavy snow warning was in effect in the area as many travellers were on the road for year‑end holidays.

The impact of the accident led to closures and traffic restrictions on the Kan‑Etsu Expressway’s downward and upward lanes between key interchanges as officials continued investigations and debris removal. Police are analysing traffic camera footage and examining road conditions in relation to the collision.

Source: TBS

Escaped Wolf Recaptured as Tama Zoo Halts Operations

A wolf that escaped from its enclosure at Tama Zoological Park in Hino, western Tokyo, was captured on December 28, prompting the zoo to close temporarily and bring its operations for the year to an early end.

Osaka to Install 63 New Smoking Areas Following Citywide Ban

In response to growing calls for more places to smoke, Osaka City has announced plans to install 63 new smoking areas, including around JR Fukushima Station, after enforcing a citywide ban on smoking in public streets.

Why Bears Are Pushing Closer to Japan's Towns

Wild animals are moving ever closer to human living areas, with unexpected encounters now becoming a daily reality across parts of Japan.

Man Arrested After Stabbing Spree at Mishima Factory Leaves 15 Injured

A man was arrested at the scene after multiple people were stabbed at a factory in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday evening, leaving 15 workers injured, police said.

Thai Girl Forced to Work at Tokyo Massage Parlor Returns Home

A Thai girl who was 12 years old at the time and had been illegally made to work at a massage parlor in Tokyo has departed from Narita Airport for Thailand, according to police.

Former TokeMatch CEO Arrested After Fleeing to Dubai

A shaved-headed man wearing sandals, half-length pants and a black T-shirt walked through Narita Airport around noon on Friday, surrounded by investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department. He briefly glanced at the assembled cameras before repeatedly bowing his head with a tense expression.

Man Arrested After Stabbing Spree at Mishima Factory Leaves 15 Injured

A man was arrested at the scene after multiple people were stabbed at a factory in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday evening, leaving 15 workers injured, police said.

Photos of Shoko Asahara Discovered at Aleph Facilities

Photos of former Aum Shinrikyo leader Shoko Asahara, whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto, have been found inside a facility operated by Aleph, the group regarded as the successor to the Aum Shinrikyo cult, it has been learned.

Suspect Admits Intent to Kill Several HKT Members

A man arrested in connection with the stabbing of two people in Fukuoka has told investigators that he intended to kill multiple members of the idol group HKT, according to sources close to the investigation.

Life Sentence Sought for Yamagami in Abe Shooting Case

Prosecutors have sought a life sentence for Tetsuya Yamagami in the trial over the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with debate now focusing on how the defendant’s upbringing and alleged religious abuse should influence sentencing in a lay judge trial.

Couples Death in Locked Private Sauna Exposes Regulatory Failure

A fire at a private sauna in Akasaka, Tokyo, that claimed the lives of a couple in their 30s has revealed serious flaws in safety management, with the shop owner telling investigators that the control panel linked to the sauna’s emergency button had never been powered on.