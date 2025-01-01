Escaped Wolf Recaptured as Tama Zoo Halts Operations

TOKYO, Dec 29 (News On Japan) - A wolf that escaped from its enclosure at Tama Zoological Park in Hino, western Tokyo, was captured on December 28, prompting the zoo to close temporarily and bring its operations for the year to an early end.

According to the zoo, staff received a report shortly after the park opened at 9:30 a.m. that a wolf had escaped and entered a pathway used by visitors. The animal was one of two tundra wolves kept at the facility.

Zoo officials said the wolf was captured at around 2:30 p.m. after staff used tranquilizer guns. No injuries were reported.

A nearby resident said the incident was alarming, adding that while they did not think the animal would leave the grounds, the situation was still frightening given the zoo’s proximity to residential areas.

Following the incident, Tama Zoological Park decided to close for the day and end operations for the remainder of the year. The park is scheduled to reopen on January 2.

Zoo staff said there is still no clear timeline for resuming regular operations, but confirmed that safety checks are being conducted to prevent a recurrence.

Source: TBS