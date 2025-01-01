News On Japan
North Safari Sapporo Faces Demolition Deadline With 256 Animals Still on Site

SAPPORO, Dec 29 (News On Japan) - North Safari Sapporo, a zoo located in Minami Ward, Sapporo, which closed in September, reached its deadline on December 26 to remove illegal structures from the site.

Despite the deadline, many buildings remain standing, and animals can still be seen inside the snow-covered grounds. Zebras and kangaroos were spotted walking through the enclosure on December 26, highlighting the slow pace of removal work.

“About three months have passed since the zoo closed. You can still occasionally hear animal noises, but it doesn’t look like the removal work has progressed much. It seems likely this situation will carry over into the new year,” said Masanori Koide, a director involved with the site.

North Safari Sapporo was forced to close in September 2025 due to the presence of numerous illegal animal enclosures and other structures. In October, Sapporo city issued a recommendation ordering the removal of all 122 illegal buildings on the premises by December 26.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the zoo’s operators reported to the city in December that the number of illegal structures had been reduced to “double digits.” However, it remains unlikely that all of them were removed before the deadline.

In light of the situation, the city plans to conduct an on-site inspection in January to assess the current conditions and will consider issuing a formal demolition order, which carries legal force.

As of November, 256 animals were still being kept at the former zoo site.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

POPULAR NEWS

Escaped Wolf Recaptured as Tama Zoo Halts Operations

A wolf that escaped from its enclosure at Tama Zoological Park in Hino, western Tokyo, was captured on December 28, prompting the zoo to close temporarily and bring its operations for the year to an early end.

67‑Vehicle Crash on Kan‑Etsu Expressway Leaves Two Dead, 26 Injured

A multiple‑vehicle collision involving 67 cars and trucks on the Kan‑Etsu Expressway in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture left two people dead and 26 others injured in snowy conditions on the evening of December 26. The prefectural highway traffic police said the chain‑reaction crash began around 7:30 p.m. when a large truck collided with a midsize truck that had stopped sideways along the snow‑covered downward lane near the Minakami Interchange, causing following vehicles to skid on the frozen road surface and crash into one another over about 300 metres of roadway.

Osaka to Install 63 New Smoking Areas Following Citywide Ban

In response to growing calls for more places to smoke, Osaka City has announced plans to install 63 new smoking areas, including around JR Fukushima Station, after enforcing a citywide ban on smoking in public streets.

Why Bears Are Pushing Closer to Japan's Towns

Wild animals are moving ever closer to human living areas, with unexpected encounters now becoming a daily reality across parts of Japan.

Man Arrested After Stabbing Spree at Mishima Factory Leaves 15 Injured

A man was arrested at the scene after multiple people were stabbed at a factory in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday evening, leaving 15 workers injured, police said.

MORE Society NEWS

Five-Year-Old Boy Dies After Arm Caught in Outdoor Escalator at Ski Resort

A five-year-old boy died after becoming trapped in an outdoor belt-type escalator at a ski resort in Otaru, Hokkaido, on Sunday morning.

Japan's Erotic Neck Obsession

In Edo period Japan, one of the most erotic parts of a woman's body wasn’t the melons, the peaches, or the buns fresh from the bakery. No, it was the neck. Specifically, the back of it.

Thai Girl Forced to Work at Tokyo Massage Parlor Returns Home

A Thai girl who was 12 years old at the time and had been illegally made to work at a massage parlor in Tokyo has departed from Narita Airport for Thailand, according to police.

Why Bears Are Pushing Closer to Japan's Towns

Wild animals are moving ever closer to human living areas, with unexpected encounters now becoming a daily reality across parts of Japan.

Former TokeMatch CEO Arrested After Fleeing to Dubai

A shaved-headed man wearing sandals, half-length pants and a black T-shirt walked through Narita Airport around noon on Friday, surrounded by investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department. He briefly glanced at the assembled cameras before repeatedly bowing his head with a tense expression.

Man Arrested After Stabbing Spree at Mishima Factory Leaves 15 Injured

A man was arrested at the scene after multiple people were stabbed at a factory in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday evening, leaving 15 workers injured, police said.

Photos of Shoko Asahara Discovered at Aleph Facilities

Photos of former Aum Shinrikyo leader Shoko Asahara, whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto, have been found inside a facility operated by Aleph, the group regarded as the successor to the Aum Shinrikyo cult, it has been learned.