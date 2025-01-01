North Safari Sapporo Faces Demolition Deadline With 256 Animals Still on Site

SAPPORO, Dec 29 (News On Japan) - North Safari Sapporo, a zoo located in Minami Ward, Sapporo, which closed in September, reached its deadline on December 26 to remove illegal structures from the site.

Despite the deadline, many buildings remain standing, and animals can still be seen inside the snow-covered grounds. Zebras and kangaroos were spotted walking through the enclosure on December 26, highlighting the slow pace of removal work.

“About three months have passed since the zoo closed. You can still occasionally hear animal noises, but it doesn’t look like the removal work has progressed much. It seems likely this situation will carry over into the new year,” said Masanori Koide, a director involved with the site.

North Safari Sapporo was forced to close in September 2025 due to the presence of numerous illegal animal enclosures and other structures. In October, Sapporo city issued a recommendation ordering the removal of all 122 illegal buildings on the premises by December 26.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the zoo’s operators reported to the city in December that the number of illegal structures had been reduced to “double digits.” However, it remains unlikely that all of them were removed before the deadline.

In light of the situation, the city plans to conduct an on-site inspection in January to assess the current conditions and will consider issuing a formal demolition order, which carries legal force.

As of November, 256 animals were still being kept at the former zoo site.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB