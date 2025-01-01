Security Cameras Capture Masked Thieves Stealing Pokemon Cards

TOKYO, Jan 01 (News On Japan) - Three men broke into a card shop in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward on the night of December 31, stealing Pokemon cards and other items worth about 30 million yen before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Security camera footage shows a man wearing a black hood wandering inside the store and looking around shortly before the incident unfolded.

At around 8:40 p.m., a store employee in Higashi-Ikebukuro called police to report that a display case had been smashed and cards had been stolen. The Metropolitan Police Department said three men entered the shop posing as customers, and one of them used a hammer-like object to break the glass of a showcase. The suspects then grabbed more than a dozen Pokemon cards and fled.

The entire incident is believed to have taken place within a matter of minutes.

At the time, the store was open for business, with three staff members and one customer inside. No injuries were reported.

All three suspects were wearing masks and dark-colored clothing with hoods. They escaped via an emergency staircase in the building that houses the card shop.

Police are continuing to search for the suspects.