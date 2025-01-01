News On Japan
Fewer People in Japan Visit Family Graves

Wakayama, Jan 05 (News On Japan) - The way people pay respects at family graves in Japan is undergoing rapid change, driven in part by shifting lifestyles and difficult realities surrounding grave maintenance.

Obon is traditionally a time for visiting family graves, and in Kyoto’s Otani area, many people were seen offering prayers despite the intense heat, with temperatures climbing above 37 degrees Celsius. One visitor from Osaka said she prayed for the safe birth of her sister’s child, adding that she often comes to make requests and offer thanks.

At the same time, in a cemetery in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, a man was carefully cleaning a gravestone, scrubbing dirt from the main stone and its vertical surfaces. He was part of a grave-visiting proxy service, a business that has been growing in popularity in recent years. Workers meticulously clean graves, sometimes even pouring water over stones to remove stubborn grime, and take photos to show clients the thoroughness of the work. After cleaning, they offer flowers and incense. The basic plan costs 17,600 yen, and many customers use the service repeatedly. Demand peaks around Obon, with most requests made by reservation.

In fact, the number of people visiting graves during Obon has fallen sharply over the past decade. While more than half of people once made such visits, the figure has now dropped to just over 30 percent. Those who still visit often voice concerns about the future. One man said his family had discussed how to manage his wife’s family grave, eventually deciding that their daughter would take responsibility, though it was not an easy decision. Others said that as they age, they wonder whether to leave grave care to their children.

Amid these changes, the very concept of a grave is evolving. In Nachikatsuura, Wakayama Prefecture, a massive memorial tower rises from the landscape. Workers there dismantle gravestones that are no longer maintained, burying the remains of the structures and restoring the ground. Applications for such grave closures, known as “hakamajimai,” have surged, increasing nearly tenfold from about 20 cases a year just a few years ago.

Many families make the decision reluctantly. Company representatives say some clients break down in tears when informed the process is complete, reflecting the deep emotional attachment people have to family graves. In most cases, gravestones removed during hakamajimai are disposed of, but this company instead incorporates them into a large memorial tower, preserving a place where people can still offer prayers. With the number of stones increasing, the space is expected to be filled within about six months, prompting preparations for another tower.

While large memorials are one response, smaller alternatives are also emerging. A palm-sized gravestone, small enough to place in an entranceway or living room, has been on sale since last year. Despite its size, it is a legitimate gravestone that can hold a portion of remains.

One buyer, originally from Osaka and now living in Shizuoka Prefecture, said her parents died in quick succession several years ago. With the family grave located far away and upkeep becoming difficult, her brother decided on hakamajimai, leaving her with a lingering sense of emptiness. After discovering the palm-sized gravestone, she decided to purchase one. She said seeing it every day makes her feel her parents’ presence and allows her to hold it and remember them at meaningful moments. Compared with setting up a traditional Buddhist altar, which requires space, she said the small stone fits more naturally into her current lifestyle and can even be moved if needed.

Source: KTV NEWS

