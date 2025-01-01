Police Probe Attempted Murder After Officer Carried on Hood

OSAKA, Jan 09 (News On Japan) - A car rammed into a police officer during a traffic violation crackdown in Kishiwada, Osaka, on January 7th, with the vehicle continuing to drive while the officer clung to the hood, prompting police to investigate the case as attempted murder.

Footage shows a white car turning right, with a person dressed in dark clothing desperately holding on as if about to be thrown off.

According to police, at around 5:30 p.m. on January 7th an officer conducting traffic enforcement in a shopping arcade in Miyamotocho, Kishiwada, spotted a car driving through the area despite it being a restricted time for vehicle access and ordered the driver to stop.

The driver ignored the instruction, accelerated into the officer, and continued driving for about 700 meters with the officer on the hood before shaking him off and fleeing the scene. The officer suffered bruises and abrasions to both hands and knees.

Police said the driver was a man believed to be in his 50s, and an elderly woman in her 80s was also in the passenger seat, with authorities continuing to search for the fleeing vehicle while pursuing the case as attempted murder.

Source: YOMIURI