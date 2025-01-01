Samoyed Miracle Photo With Mount Fuji Background Goes Viral

YAMANASHI, Jan 09 (News On Japan) - A photograph of a Samoyed dog taken against the backdrop of Mount Fuji has been drawing widespread attention on social media, with the striking image earning more than 48,000 likes.

The dog, a Samoyed named Masaru, lives a relaxed life in Fujikawaguchiko Town in Yamanashi Prefecture. A single “miracle” photo of Masaru has now gone viral, attracting over 48,000 likes on social networking platforms.

The photo was taken during one of Masaru’s daily walks. Sitting calmly with Mount Fuji behind him, Masaru appears perfectly aligned with a round cloud hovering near the summit of the mountain, creating a visually stunning scene.

When the owner posted the image online with a comment suggesting that the cloud looked like an angel’s halo, the post quickly spread, surpassing 500,000 views. Viewers responded with comments such as “It looks like an angel” and “I feel like I’ve seen something lucky.”

Source: TBS