News On Japan
Society

Face-Tattooed Defendant Admits Guilt, Claims Attack Was Not for Money

TOKYO, Jan 10 (News On Japan) - A man accused of robbing a convenience store and injuring an employee, his face marked by a prominent tattoo, gave an interview from detention ahead of his first court appearance on January 9th, saying the crime was not motivated by financial need.

The man, who stared down the camera with glinting teeth and a green snake tattoo running down the center of his face, is on trial for robbery resulting in injury. He spoke with reporters inside the Tokyo Detention House prior to the opening hearing.

The defendant, Masanobu Echizenya, 50, said he was not struggling financially. In December 2024, Echizenya allegedly stole goods worth about 500 yen from a convenience store in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, and repeatedly headbutted a male store clerk in his 30s who chased after him, causing injuries that required about two weeks to heal.

During a meeting with an FNN reporter two days before the first hearing, Echizenya spoke about his facial tattoos, saying, “I’ve had my tattoos for about 20 years now.”

After his arrest, Echizenya initially refused to speak to investigators. However, during a meeting on January 7th, he admitted wrongdoing, telling the reporter, “I know I did something bad. I’m sorry for causing trouble. I regret it.”

Echizenya acknowledged his guilt in front of the reporter and showed an understanding that robbery resulting in injury is a serious offense carrying a minimum sentence of six years in prison.

Asked about his motive, Echizenya insisted it was not about money. He said he stole the items intending to cause trouble for the store, and that he assaulted the clerk in order to escape. Reports after his arrest said he dropped the stolen coffee and bread while fleeing, but Echizenya claimed he did not drop them and instead threw them away.

The reporter who met him described Echizenya as polite and well-mannered, noting that he greeted people clearly and properly, but also said that his conversation sometimes drifted, such as when he suddenly began talking about what he usually eats.

At the first hearing held at the Tokyo District Court on January 9th, Echizenya again admitted to the charges. Prosecutors argued that he had repeatedly caused disturbances at the convenience store in the past and committed the crime out of resentment after being warned by staff. The defense countered that Echizenya had been in an unstable mental state, unable to work due to insomnia and other issues.

The court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on January 21st.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

N-BOX Tops Japan’s New Car Sales for Fourth Straight Year

According to vehicle-by-model new car sales figures released on January 8th by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the National Light Motor Vehicle Association, the best-selling vehicle in Japan in 2025 was Honda’s light vehicle N-BOX, marking its fourth consecutive year at the top of the rankings.

China Customs Delays Slow Japan's Food Exports by About Two Weeks

Delays have emerged in customs procedures for food and other products exported from Japan to China, with clearance in many cases taking around two weeks longer than usual, raising the possibility that the measures are a response to comments by Takaichi regarding a potential Taiwan contingency.

Sapporo Snow Festival to Feature Mandalorian Giant Snow Sculpture

A safety prayer ceremony was held ahead of the construction of giant snow sculptures at the Odori site, one of the main venues of the 76th Sapporo Snow Festival, which opens in Sapporo, Hokkaido, on February 4th.

Japanese Industry on Edge as China Tightens Export Controls

Economic circles in Japan are growing increasingly uneasy after the Chinese government announced a blanket ban on exports to Japan of dual-use goods that could be diverted for military purposes, raising concerns that rare earths could be included in the scope of the restrictions.

Nagasaki and Okinawa Chosen for New York Times 52 Places to Go in 2026

The New York Times, a leading U.S. newspaper, has released its list of the “52 Places to Go in 2026,” selecting destinations from around the world, with Nagasaki and Okinawa chosen from Japan.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Face-Tattooed Defendant Admits Guilt, Claims Attack Was Not for Money

A man accused of robbing a convenience store and injuring an employee, his face marked by a prominent tattoo, gave an interview from detention ahead of his first court appearance on January 9th, saying the crime was not motivated by financial need.

Police Probe Attempted Murder After Officer Carried on Hood

A car rammed into a police officer during a traffic violation crackdown in Kishiwada, Osaka, on January 7th, with the vehicle continuing to drive while the officer clung to the hood, prompting police to investigate the case as attempted murder.

Samoyed Miracle Photo With Mount Fuji Background Goes Viral

A photograph of a Samoyed dog taken against the backdrop of Mount Fuji has been drawing widespread attention on social media, with the striking image earning more than 48,000 likes.

Graffiti Found on Fushimi Inari Bamboo

Graffiti has been discovered on a bamboo grove near Fushimi Inari Taisha in Kyoto, a popular area that draws large numbers of tourists to the shrine’s famed Senbon Torii gates.

Cashless Payments Reshape Otoshidama Tradition

Otoshidama, the New Year cash gifts traditionally given to children in Japan, is undergoing a noticeable transformation as the spread of cashless payments and persistent inflation begin to affect even this long-standing custom.

Fewer People in Japan Visit Family Graves

The way people pay respects at family graves in Japan is undergoing rapid change, driven in part by shifting lifestyles and difficult realities surrounding grave maintenance.

Woman Dies Eating Mochi, 7 Hospitalized

An elderly woman died in Tokyo after choking on mochi during the first three days of the New Year, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

Yasaka Shrine Holds New Year Karuta Ceremony

The annual New Year “Karuta Hajime” ceremony was held on January 3rd at Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto’s Higashiyama Ward, where women known as “karuta-hime,” dressed in elegant Heian-period court robes, performed the opening match of the Hyakunin Isshu classical poetry card game.