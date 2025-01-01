Face-Tattooed Defendant Admits Guilt, Claims Attack Was Not for Money

TOKYO, Jan 10 (News On Japan) - A man accused of robbing a convenience store and injuring an employee, his face marked by a prominent tattoo, gave an interview from detention ahead of his first court appearance on January 9th, saying the crime was not motivated by financial need.

The man, who stared down the camera with glinting teeth and a green snake tattoo running down the center of his face, is on trial for robbery resulting in injury. He spoke with reporters inside the Tokyo Detention House prior to the opening hearing.

The defendant, Masanobu Echizenya, 50, said he was not struggling financially. In December 2024, Echizenya allegedly stole goods worth about 500 yen from a convenience store in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, and repeatedly headbutted a male store clerk in his 30s who chased after him, causing injuries that required about two weeks to heal.

During a meeting with an FNN reporter two days before the first hearing, Echizenya spoke about his facial tattoos, saying, “I’ve had my tattoos for about 20 years now.”

After his arrest, Echizenya initially refused to speak to investigators. However, during a meeting on January 7th, he admitted wrongdoing, telling the reporter, “I know I did something bad. I’m sorry for causing trouble. I regret it.”

Echizenya acknowledged his guilt in front of the reporter and showed an understanding that robbery resulting in injury is a serious offense carrying a minimum sentence of six years in prison.

Asked about his motive, Echizenya insisted it was not about money. He said he stole the items intending to cause trouble for the store, and that he assaulted the clerk in order to escape. Reports after his arrest said he dropped the stolen coffee and bread while fleeing, but Echizenya claimed he did not drop them and instead threw them away.

The reporter who met him described Echizenya as polite and well-mannered, noting that he greeted people clearly and properly, but also said that his conversation sometimes drifted, such as when he suddenly began talking about what he usually eats.

At the first hearing held at the Tokyo District Court on January 9th, Echizenya again admitted to the charges. Prosecutors argued that he had repeatedly caused disturbances at the convenience store in the past and committed the crime out of resentment after being warned by staff. The defense countered that Echizenya had been in an unstable mental state, unable to work due to insomnia and other issues.

The court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on January 21st.

Source: FNN