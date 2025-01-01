JAXA’s Oldest Astronaut Set for Long-Term Stay on ISS

TOKYO, Jan 12 (News On Japan) - Osamu Suwa, an astronaut with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is set to undertake his first long-term stay aboard the International Space Station, becoming the eighth Japanese astronaut to do so.

JAXA announced at a press conference on January 9th that Suwa, 49, is scheduled to remain on the ISS for around six months beginning in 2027. The mission will mark his debut long-duration assignment in orbit.

Suwa was certified as an astronaut in 2023 at the age of 47, making him the oldest individual ever selected as a JAXA astronaut at the time of qualification.

His primary responsibilities will include maintenance of ISS facilities, including Japan’s Kibo laboratory module, though Suwa said at the press conference that he hopes to fully enjoy every experience available during the mission, adding that he wants to “make the most of everything I can experience.”

