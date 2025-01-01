Men Brave Icy Seas in Numazu

SHIZUOKA, Jan 13 (News On Japan) - Men wearing traditional fundoshi loincloths entered the freezing sea to pray for good health and freedom from illness at the “Severe Winter Sea Misogi Festival,” held in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The event, marking its 25th year, is a traditional ceremony in which men born in the year’s zodiac sign and those facing unlucky ages offer prayers for abundant harvests and good health. Its bold and austere atmosphere has earned it the nickname “the festival where men polish their manhood.”

In 2026, 18 participants in their 30s to 60s from across Japan took part.

A participant from Kyoto, visibly shivering, said he was shaken by the cold but hoped to ward off misfortune as he was in an unlucky year. Another participant, who joined the ritual to mark his 60th birthday, said the water was cold but left him feeling invigorated, as if his body tightened and his spirit ignited.

About 1,000 spectators gathered to watch, some reaching out to touch the men said to be imbued with divine energy, sharing in the good fortune of the New Year.

