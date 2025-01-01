News On Japan
Body Found Inside Wall Identified as 28-Year-Old Female Nurse

HOKKAIDO, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - The body discovered inside the wall of a bar in Hidaka Town, Hokkaido, has been identified as that of a 28-year-old nurse who lived in the town, police said.

The victim was identified as Hinano Kudo, a nurse from Hidaka Town.

The case came to light after Toshihiko Matsukura, a 49-year-old bar operator, was arrested on suspicion of abandoning a corpse after allegedly concealing Kudo’s body inside a wall of the bar he managed around December 31st.

Police said Matsukura and Kudo were acquaintances, and officers searching the premises discovered her body during the investigation.

Security camera footage shows Kudo shopping at a store near her home at around 4 p.m. on December 31st, after which she is believed to have become involved in the incident.

Matsukura has admitted to the allegations, and police believe he may also have knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Kudo’s death, prompting investigators to question him further.

Previously: Restaurant Owner Arrested After Body Found Hidden in Wall

Source: FNN

