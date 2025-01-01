Water Gushes From Kasumigaseki Station

TOKYO, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - Water erupted from near the ceiling of an underground passage inside Tokyo Metro’s Kasumigaseki Station in Chiyoda Ward at around 6:00 p.m. on January 14th, in what the operator believes was caused by a burst water supply pipe.

According to the company, a passenger alerted station staff that water was flowing out, prompting the closure of one nearby station entrance at around 6:30 p.m. As of 8:30 p.m. the same day, the entrance remained unusable, although the operator said the force of the water had begun to subside.

No injuries were reported among passengers, and train operations were not affected.

Source: 産経ニュース