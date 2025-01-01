News On Japan
Two Men Stabbed During Eviction in Tokyo, One Dead

KYOTO, Jan 16 (News On Japan) - The suspect, surrounded by police officers, is seen in footage taken immediately after his arrest for allegedly stabbing two men who came to his apartment, in an incident that left one dead and another injured.

The attack occurred on January 15th in a quiet residential neighborhood of Suginami Ward, Tokyo, where the area around the apartment complex was cordoned off and numerous police vehicles were deployed, creating a tense atmosphere.

Police received an emergency call at around 10:15 a.m. from an apartment building in Izumi, Suginami Ward, reporting that an enforcement officer had been stabbed while carrying out eviction procedures.

Arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder was a resident of the apartment, Hiroshi Yamamoto, 40, who described himself as unemployed.

Investigators said Yamamoto had fallen behind on rent payments, prompting four enforcement officers and related personnel to visit the apartment to carry out a court-ordered eviction. Yamamoto reportedly appeared holding a smoking cardboard box and told them, "This is all I have for my belongings."

After the four men waited outside on the street, Yamamoto came downstairs carrying a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed a man in his 60s who worked for a guarantor company, as well as an enforcement officer in his 60s.

The guarantor company employee was stabbed in the back and was found unconscious in critical condition, but later died. The enforcement officer was also stabbed in the chest and suffered injuries.

A witness who saw one of the victims lying on the ground recalled, "He was face down, holding a bag, covered in blood and not moving at all. He didn't even twitch. There was a huge amount of bleeding."

After the stabbings, Yamamoto fled on foot, but was apprehended about 600 meters from the apartment, according to police.

A witness who saw the arrest described the suspect as slightly overweight, wearing glasses and dressed in dark clothing, saying he remained calm and cooperative without resisting as he was surrounded by about seven officers.

Another resident of the same apartment building said the monthly rent was 62,000 yen and suggested it was likely the same for Yamamoto’s unit.

Police said Yamamoto told investigators he did not intend to kill the men but felt it would not matter if they died, adding that he had become desperate because he had no money and would be forced out of his home.

The Metropolitan Police Department is continuing its investigation, believing Yamamoto carried out the attack after falling into despair over his eviction.

Source: FNN

