Vandal Kicks Down Fence at Kennin-ji Temple in Kyoto

KYOTO, Jan 18 (News On Japan) - Damage to fences and other fixtures has been discovered at Kennin-ji Temple in Kyoto, with security camera footage capturing the incident in full.

The incident occurred late at night on December 30th, when a person believed to be a man was seen in the footage pushing against a fence inside the temple grounds.

Moments later, the individual appeared to build up momentum before forcefully kicking the center of the fence and walking away, later returning a few minutes afterward while seemingly holding a mobile phone.

Footprints left on the fence are believed to have been made at the moment it was kicked.

Jiko Ono, head of the temple’s administration department, said a metal latch inserted to keep a door from opening was kicked so hard that it snapped.

Kennin-ji said a standing signboard installed on the grounds was also damaged.

Ono said the incident was more than just disappointing, describing it as deeply sad and shocking.

The temple has filed a damage report with police, and while its gates have traditionally remained open around the clock, it is now considering countermeasures including restricting entry at night.

Source: ABCTVnews

