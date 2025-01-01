Young Archers Compete in Kyoto’s New Year ‘Toshiya’ Contest

KYOTO, Jan 18 (News On Japan) - A traditional New Year archery contest known as “Toshiya” is being held at the national treasure Sanjusangendo Temple in Kyoto, with 20-year-olds and other young participants competing to test their skills.

The annual “Omato National Tournament,” which began on the morning of January 18th, is being held for the 76th time this year, drawing about 1,900 participants dressed in brightly colored furisode kimono and hakama.

The event is said to trace its origins to the Edo period, when samurai competed beneath the temple’s eaves to see how many targets they could hit in a single day.

One participant said turning 20 had made them feel a stronger sense of responsibility for their actions, while others said they wanted to make this a year of taking on new challenges and growing into adults they could be proud of.

Many spectators also gathered at the temple to watch the newly turned adults shoot at targets one meter in diameter set 60 meters away.

Source: YOMIURI