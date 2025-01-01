News On Japan
Society

Sparks From a Kotatsu Spread to Futon

AICHI, Jan 21 (News On Japan) - A building in Owariasahi, Aichi Prefecture, was engulfed in intense flames on January 18th after firefighters received a call shortly after 5 p.m. reporting that a house was on fire.

Fire engines and other emergency vehicles rushed to the scene, with 15 units dispatched in total, and the blaze was brought under control about six hours later, but a two-story wooden home and a storage shed were completely destroyed.

According to police, an elderly couple living in the house said sparks came from their kotatsu, suggesting a heating appliance may have triggered the fire.

Similar heater-related fires were also reported in Tokyo, where flames burst violently from the balcony of an apartment unit and appeared to be spreading to the floor above.

A fire broke out on the night of January 18th in a room inside a nine-story apartment building, sending seven people to hospital, although four were treated for minor injuries including burns.

The resident of the unit where the fire started reportedly told investigators that bedding and a sweater near an electric heater caught fire and the flames quickly spread.

Source: FNN

Abe Shooter Gets Life Sentence

The Nara District Court has sentenced Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, to life in prison, as requested by prosecutors, for shooting and killing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign speech. Yamagami showed no change in expression as the life sentence was handed down.

Inbound Tourists to Japan Top 40 Million for First Time

Japan welcomed more than 40 million foreign visitors in 2025 for the first time, setting a new annual record, even as arrivals from China fell sharply in December.

Heavy Snow Risk To Intensify Along Sea Of Japan Coast

A strong winter pressure pattern is expected to persist through the weekend, raising the risk of additional snowfall mainly along the Sea of Japan coast, including the Hokuriku and Sanin regions, with authorities urging caution against potential heavy snow disasters.

Straw Serpent Bites Heads in Kyoto

A traditional New Year event known as “Jaduna” was held in Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture, with local residents praying for a year of good health and protection from illness.

Japan Heads for Snap Election

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Monday that she will dissolve the House of Representatives on January 23rd, the opening day of the regular Diet session, and hold a snap general election with voting set for February 8th.

Tattooed Assailant Gets 5 Years

A man accused of stealing items from a convenience store and assaulting an employee who chased after him, causing injuries, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Police Uniforms Sold Online, Raising Scam Fears

Japanese police-related replica goods are being widely listed on Chinese flea market sites as “cosplay items,” including uniforms that closely resemble the real thing, raising concerns they could be used for crimes such as fraud.

Osaka Court Rejects Death Row Inmates’ Challenge to Hanging

Three death row inmates have lost a lawsuit seeking to stop executions by hanging, after the Osaka District Court ruled that their claims could not be pursued through an administrative case and that the current method does not violate the Constitution.

Vandal Kicks Down Fence at Kennin-ji Temple in Kyoto

Damage to fences and other fixtures has been discovered at Kennin-ji Temple in Kyoto, with security camera footage capturing the incident in full.

Young Archers Compete in Kyoto’s New Year ‘Toshiya’ Contest

A traditional New Year archery contest known as “Toshiya” is being held at the national treasure Sanjusangendo Temple in Kyoto, with 20-year-olds and other young participants competing to test their skills.

Osaka’s Citywide Smoking Ban One Year Later: The Reality

Nearly a year has passed since Osaka banned smoking on streets across the entire city, but reporting on the ground has found growing frustration from residents and smokers alike, along with business owners warning they are reaching their limits.