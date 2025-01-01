Abe Shooter Gets Life Sentence

NARA, Jan 21 (News On Japan) - The Nara District Court has sentenced Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, to life in prison, as requested by prosecutors, for shooting and killing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign speech. Yamagami showed no change in expression as the life sentence was handed down.

Yamagami was charged with murder and other offenses after fatally shooting Abe with a homemade gun in 2022.

In the lay judge trial, prosecutors argued the crime had led to “extremely grave consequences without precedent in postwar history,” seeking life imprisonment, while the defense urged the court to take into account Yamagami’s background, including the collapse of his family after his mother made large donations to the former Unification Church, and said the sentence should be limited to no more than 20 years in prison.

Attention had focused on how much the court would consider his upbringing and circumstances, but the Nara District Court ultimately handed down a life sentence.

Source: TBS