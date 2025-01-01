Tattooed Assailant Gets 5 Years

TOKYO, Jan 21 (News On Japan) - A man accused of stealing items from a convenience store and assaulting an employee who chased after him, causing injuries, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Masayuki Echizenya, 50, was charged over an incident in 2024 at a convenience store in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, where prosecutors said he stole merchandise and then repeatedly headbutted the store manager in the face as the manager pursued him, leaving the victim with injuries requiring about two weeks to heal.

Echizenya told an FNN interview at the Tokyo Detention House before his first court appearance that he stole the items because he wanted to cause trouble for the store.

In its ruling on January 21st, the Tokyo District Court said Echizenya persistently used violence and threats without restraint, describing his actions as dangerous and malicious, and criticized the attack as selfish, stating that he carried out the crime out of anger after being confronted by staff and with the aim of causing damage to the store.

Source: FNN